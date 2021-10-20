Why Did The Weeknd Postpone His Tour To Summer 2022?

By Capital FM

The Weeknd has postponed his tour once again, pushing the dates back to summer 2022.

The Weeknd’s tour was first rescheduled to early 2022, but the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer has postponed his dates yet again, moving them back to later in the year.

Fans will now have to wait until next summer to see the star on stage again and will receive refunds for the tickets already bought.

New dates are yet to be announced, but fans want to know why The Weeknd postponed his ‘After Hours til Dawn’ tour.

The Weeknd postponed his tour to later in 2022. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd has moved his tour for the second time. Picture: Getty

Why did the Weeknd postpone his tour again?

The Weeknd announced on 18 October his plans to move his tour dates back, telling fans the change is ‘due to constraints of arenas’.

Instead, the 31-year-old wants to head on a stadium tour to give people an even bigger show.

He said in a statement: “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.

The Weeknd announced 'After Hours til Dawn' tour. Picture: The Weeknd/Twitter

The Weeknd put out a statement after deciding he wanted to do a stadium tour. Picture: The Weeknd/Twitter

“Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

He added: “New dates forthcoming.”

The Weeknd is also currently working on his next album, telling GQ his upcoming album is one “[he’s] always wanted to make.”

Fans are divided over the star’s decision to change to a stadium tour, expecting prices of tickets to soar even more.

He’s giving a hint at what to expect from his new era with new single ‘Moth to a Flame’ with Swedish House Mafia.

