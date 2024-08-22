Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Cancelled Vienna Shows

Taylor Swift speaks up about cancelled Vienna concerts. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift has now spoken out about her cancelled Eras Tour shows in Vienna after purposely staying silent for the safety of her fans.

Taylor Swift has released a statement on Instagram as the European leg of her Eras Tour comes to an end.

Amongst the celebration of the tour's end, the pop star took a moment and properly addressed the series of concerts she had to cancel in Vienna earlier in August in response to terror threats which, thankfully, resulted in the arrest of two men.

Whilst the Austrian fans were let down, with a number of Swifties travelling across the continent to see her perform her discography and of course enjoy the incredible theatrics and costumes Taylor had poured her heart and soul into, her utmost priority was the safety of all her fans.

Taylor Swift uploaded a lengthy Instagram post. Picture: Getty

Up until now, the ‘Folklore’ singer had stayed silent on what occurred in Vienna, however, Taylor has now posted on Instagram celebrating the end of her long European tour and acknowledging the horrific situation that very nearly unfolded.

Taylor began her post by writing, “In summation, we have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in.”

“It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel.”

“They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise.”

Taylor Swift has kept her lips sealed on what occurred in Vienna. Picture: Getty

After celebrating the hard work of the people around her, Taylor opened up about the fear she felt when she had to cancel her tours on the 8th, 9th and 10th of August.

She said, “Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

“But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

“I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.”

Taylor Swift revealed the extra effort made to keep the Wembly shows safe. Picture: Getty

The cancellation of the Vienna shows occurred just hours after arrests had already been made, however, Police Chief Gerhard Purstl claimed in a statement that whilst the danger had been minimised, an “abstract danger” remained.

In her post, Taylor revealed the incredible effort both her team and the British authorities made to ensure her final shows in Wembley would be safe for her fans.

“My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.”

Extra effort was made to keep the London shows safe. Picture: Getty

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Some fans posted their disappointment in the popstar after she had remained silent throughout the month on what occurred in Vienna, and Taylor has now revealed the real reason for her silence as she expressed that her focus had always been on the safety of her fans.

She ended her post on a high note, discussing how smoothly and safely her final leg in London went.

“And then London felt like a beautiful dream sequence. All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.”

In a second comment on the same post, she added, “To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with.”

“We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much-needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…”

With Taylor’s European leg now over, the superstar will take some time off before, once again, continuing her Eras Tour in October in Canada.

