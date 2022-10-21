Taylor Swift & Her ‘Midnights’ Collaborators Looked Like They Had The Best Time Making Her New Album

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift posted some behind-the-scenes photos with her ‘Midnights’ co-writers, including long-time pal Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz.

Taylor Swift finally dropped ‘Midnights’ on 21st October after announcing the surprise release just weeks ago.

The album, with songs like ‘Labyrinth’ and ‘Midnight Rain’, includes genius lyrics as usual, and was helped to come together with some of Tay’s biggest inspirations, including of course her close friend, producer Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Swift's 'Chaotic Surprise' Is A 3 AM Edition Of 'Midnights'

Hours after its release, Tay took to Instagram to share some of the behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the album, calling Jack her ‘co-pilot’.

Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty

In the snaps, Taylor and her pals make songwriting look like the most fun ever, Tay and Jack mid-dance during what looks like one of their listening sessions, a giant group hug with the icon that is Lana Del Rey and it seems they even had time for cake.

Taylor also shared a photo from one of her upcoming music videos, in which she and Jack are dressed in costumes that look like they’re straight off the set of Bridgerton.

Alongside the post, the 32-year-old wrote: “Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.”

Tay revealed that ‘Midnights’ came about when her and Jack’s partners, Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley, were filming Stars at Noon together in Panama, leaving them to hang out together in New York making music.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Sweet Nothing'. Picture: Getty

She continued: “We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

The pop pioneer went on to give her other collaborators a shoutout, writing: “We were so lucky to also work with our brilliant collaborators @sam_dew, @sounwave, Lana Del Rey, @jahaansweet, @keanubeats, William Bowery, and @zoeisabellakravitz. @sharp_stick was our excellent engineer.

“The wonderful and wise @bethgarrabrant took the album photographs. Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now.”

William Bowery is of course Joe’s songwriting pseudonym. After helping Tay with ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, he also got involved with ‘Midnights’ and is listed as a credit on ‘Sweet Nothing.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital