Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Easter Eggs: A Round-Up

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ music video left Swifties with a million questions, including ‘what is Joe Alwyn’s star sign?’ and ‘why so many koi fish?’ Look no further, because we’ve got the answers.

Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Lavender Haze’ is a cloudy 70’s dream as we see the singer-songwriter in a purple-coloured love bubble as she and her beau hide from the world in a cosy cabin.

The 33-year-old directed the video herself and casted transgender actor and model Laith Ashley as her love interest in the ethereal video.

There’s plenty of references to the constellations and star signs, leaving fans wondering when Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s birthday is.

And when Tay pulls back the curtains she’s surrounded by fish swimming through the galaxy, which could be a representation of her feeling like she lives in a fish bowl.

She ends the video by pushing down the walls of the cabin and crawling under a duvet of purple cloud, which seems to be her comfort zone.

The music video has left fans with a number of questions about the Easter eggs Tay has dotted throughout, so we’ve investigated them below.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Speak Now World Tour" in 2011. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift included a nod to boyfriend Joe Alwyn's star sign in the 'Lavender Haze' video. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

What is Joe Alwyn’s star sign?

Joe Alwyn is a Pisces; his birthday is 21st February 1991 while Taylor’s Birthday is 13th December 1989, making her a Sagittarius.

At the beginning of the ‘Lavender Haze’ music video Tay looks at a vinyl cover called ‘Mastermind’, one of the song names on her latest album ‘Midnights’, and the cover artwork includes the constellations of her and Joe’s zodiac signs.

Joe’s in the ‘Lavender Haze’ with Tay, despite the fact their lives are under constant scrutiny, which shows how strong their relationship is.

The koi fish in 'Lavender Haze' have a deeper meaning behind them. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

What’s with the koi fish in the 'Lavender Haze' video?

The koi fish in Taylor’s music videos are becoming a regular occurrence; diehard Swifties will have spotted them in the ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Bejewelled’ videos too.

As well as creating the feeling Tay’s living in a fish bowl, they also allude to the fact she’s re-releasing ‘Speak Now’ in her string of re-recordings. In her ‘Speak Now’ era in 2010 Taylor performed on tour in a purple dress with a blue guitar which featured koi fish on its pattern.

Taylor’s spent the past four years working on re-recording her first six albums and ’Speak Now’ is believed to be next, especially after her video for ‘Bejewelled’ was full of Easter eggs.

Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' aesthetic matches the 'Speak Now' theme. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Is Lavender Haze music video telling us ‘Speak Now’ is next?

The koi fish aren’t the only Easter egg pointing us to ‘Speak Now’. ‘Lavender Haze’ being the purple dream that it is, naturally matches Tay’s whole ‘Speak Now’ aesthetic which was, you guessed it, purple.

At one moment in the music video she literally bathes in a tub of purple water.

Fans are also convinced they spotted a ‘Speak Now’ album cover underneath the ‘Mastermind’ cover, but we’ll let you decide that one for yourselves.

