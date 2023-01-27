Who Is Laith Ashley? Get To Know Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Love Interest

27 January 2023, 14:13

Who is 'Lavender Haze' star Laith Ashley?
Who is 'Lavender Haze' star Laith Ashley? Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Savannah Roberts

Laith Ashley is the latest heartthrob to be cast in a Taylor Swift video, so who is the 'Lavender Haze' star? Here's everything you need to know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans were sent into a frenzy when she dropped her third single from 'Midnights', the music video featured Laith Ashley De La Cruz, a transgender actor and model.

The ethereal video for 'Lavender Haze' sees Taylor cosying up to Laith who she cast as her love interest.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Easter Eggs: A Round-Up

The 33-year-old songstress took to Twitter to celebrate the drop and praised her co-star in the process, she wrote: "There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with."

'Lavender Haze' is the first music video of Swift's to cast a transgender actor as the male lead, and fans quickly praised the musician for the LGBTQ+ representation.

Taylor Swift casted Laith Ashley as her love interest
Taylor Swift casted Laith Ashley as her love interest. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Laith seemed utterly overjoyed to be part of the project, he posted to Instagram and had nothing but words of adoration for Taylor.

He wrote: "Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical. Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continue to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful."

Laith left the caption on a poignant note, writing: "Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!"

But who is Laith and where have you seen him before? Read on to get the full lowdown...

Laith Ashley has been active in the industry since 2015
Laith Ashley has been active in the industry since 2015. Picture: Getty

Who is Laith Ashley?

Laith Ashley De La Cruz is a 33-year-old actor, model and activist who hails from New York, United States.

He began to model in 2015 after Laverne Cox shared a picture of one of his shoots, causing Laith to go viral and it subsequently kicked off his modelling career! Since Laith has walked countless catwalks and shot campaigns with huge brands.

Notably, he has worked for Calvin Klein, and Barney's, and became the first-ever transgender man to be featured in a shoot by Diesel. Laith has also graced the magazine cover of the likes of Vogue France, Gay Times, British GQ and more!

In 2016, Ashley made the leap from the catwalk to the screen when he was cast in Strut, a reality series that followed the lives of transgender models. He then went on to make appearances Ru Paul's Drag Race and Pose.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor Swift

A look through Kim Kardashian's pictures before fame.

Kim Kardashian Before Fame: Her Transformation In Pictures From Her Young KUWTK Days

What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island?

What Did Molly-Mae Hague Do Before Love Island?

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

Everything You Need To Know About Niall Horan's Next Album

Lavender Haze

What Does 'Lavender Haze' Mean? Inside Taylor's Love-Stricken Lyrics

Music

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star