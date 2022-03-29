Taylor Swift Manifested Her Honorary Doctorate From NYU

Taylor Swift is receiving an honorary doctorate degree. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate from NYU, and it seems she manifested the achievement a whole five years ago.

Taylor Swift is to be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts – something she manifested back in 2016.

The ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ singer will deliver her address and receive her honours from NYU along with the lucky class of 2022 graduating at the stadium on 18 May.

Taylor will be part of a ‘traditional’ ceremony in the morning, where she will also receive the title of Doctor of Fine Arts, honours causa.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

The achievement is something Taylor appeared to manifest back in 2016 when she admitted during her 73 Questions with Vogue that she wanted an honorary doctorate ‘because Ed Sheeran has one’.

Ed was awarded one in 2015 from University Campus Suffolk in his home county of Ipswich for his ‘outstanding contribution to music’.

In her Q&A series with Vogue Taylor was asked: “What’s one goal you’re determined to achieve in your lifetime?”

She responded: “I really want an honorary doctorate degree because Ed Sheeran has one and I feel like he looks down on me now because I don’t have one.”

Taylor Swift is to be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift manifested her honorary doctorate degree. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s music has long been admired by NYU, who previously conducted a class in her work, although she didn’t have a direct role in that curriculum.

It will be the pop icon’s first degree, after she spent her teenage years topping the charts before graduating high school.

The ceremony will also honour the classes who were unable to have an official graduation during the pandemic lockdowns.

Disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will also receive an honorary degree and address graduates.

