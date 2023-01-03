Taylor Swift’s Next Album 'Confirmed' After ‘Midnights’ Success

3 January 2023, 14:43

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to release 'Speak Now – Taylor's Version'
Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to release 'Speak Now – Taylor's Version'. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to release ‘Speak Now – Taylor’s Version’.

Taylor Swift has spent the past four years working on re-recording her first six albums, and ‘Speak Now’ is set to be the pop sensation’s next release.

‘Speak Now’ was Tay’s 2010 album and in her music video for ‘Bejewelled’ she dropped tons of Easter eggs alluding to the 12-year-old track list.

That Time Taylor Swift Wrote A Song About A Film Inspired By One Of Her Songs

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

An insider told this publication ‘Speak Now’ looks set to be ‘the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series.

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a busy 2023
Taylor Swift is gearing up for a busy 2023. Picture: Getty

“Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both Speak Now and 1989. All details are still being ironed out but Speak Now Taylor’s Version should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her Eras world tour.

“Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with Midnights but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans.”

So far, Tay’s re-released ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, which originally came out in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

And despite convincing fans she was taking time away to work on her re-recordings, she announced surprise album ‘Midnights’ in August last year, which was released in October.

Taylor Swift had a hugely successful 2022
Taylor Swift had a hugely successful 2022. Picture: Getty

‘Midnights’ was the fastest selling album of the year, with lead single ‘Anti-Hero’ going straight to Number 1 and staying there for four weeks.

Shortly after the album came out Taylor announced The Eras Tour, which is rumoured to put her on track for billionaire status.

The ‘Folklore’ singer has so far only announced US dates for the tour, but it’s thought she’ll share dates for UK and Europe in the coming months.

Radio