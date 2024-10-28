Shawn Mendes responds to people questioning his sexuality in 'The Mountain' lyrics

28 October 2024, 12:50 | Updated: 28 October 2024, 13:02

Shawn Mendes responds to people questioning his sexuality in 'The Mountain' lyrics
Shawn Mendes responds to people questioning his sexuality in 'The Mountain' lyrics. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, @shecutex3 via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Shawn has previously opened up about the negative effect that people calling him "gay" has had on him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes has just delivered the perfect response to anyone still questioning his sexuality in the form of a song.

Ever since Shawn Mendes first rose to fame, the Canadian star has been subjected to unfair scrutiny and speculation surrounding his sexuality. Despite the fact that Shawn has repeatedly stated in interviews that he's not gay, people have continued to hyper-analyse his body language, interviews and relationships in a highly invasive manner.

Now, Shawn has addressed the conversation surrounding his sexuality in the lyrics of his new song 'The Mountain'.

What are Shawn Mendes' 'The Mountain' lyrics about?

Shawn Mendes goes sledding shirtless

Shawn debuted 'The Mountain' as an acoustic ballad at his For Friends and Family Only concert in New York.

Explaining the song, Shawn said: "There was a time when I was in LA and I was very anti what anyone thought of me. I usually never get annoyed by this stuff but I felt like I was reading [false] articles all the time about me." He added: "I was exploring. I was being 25 years old for the first time in my life. I feel like everyone should explore if they can."

In 'The Mountain', Shawn sings about letting go of people's false perceptions of him. He sings: And you can say it was drugs / You can say it was God / You can say it was aliens / You can say I lost the plot / You can say I'm a dreamer / You can say I'm too far gone / But I saw something out there / So call it what you want.

Later in the song, Shawn directly sings about his sexuality by adding: You can say I'm too young / You can say I'm too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatеver fits your mould / You can say I'm a fool / You can say I'm a dreamer / You can say I'm too far gonе / But I've never felt better / So call it what you want.

Essentially, Shawn appears to be saying that he's now got to a point where people mislabelling his sexuality doesn't bother him anymore because he knows who he is.

Shawn Mendes - The Mountain (First Live Performance)

Shawn previously opened up about how comments about his sexuality affect him on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Speaking to Dax Shepard in 2020, Shawn revealed: "Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15 years old. I'm not gay and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' I had problems with the way my voice sounded. I'm like, 'How do I sit?' I'm always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s--t.”

He continued: "It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very very close to, who were gay and in the closet,. And I felt this real anger for those people. It's such a tricky thing.'

Shawn ended by saying: "You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay—but also there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's been missing from performances

What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's been missing performances

Taylor Swift fans spot 'Debut (TV)' theory in her recent plaid outfits

Taylor Swift fans spot major 'Debut (TV)' theory in her recent plaid outfits

Hot On Capital

Ryan from MAFS UK has shared his reasons for leaving the show

MAFS UK’s Ryan finally confirms real reason he quit the show

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

TV & Film

Hannah has spoken out about double standards on the show

MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Adam and Lacey's dancing

TV & Film

Polly has taken to Instagram to defend her behaviour on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Polly calls out viewers for 'bullying' cast on social media

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Tom Holland pulled Zendaya out of an ambush of photogrpahers

Tom Holland saves Zendaya from terrifying photographer ambush

Ayo and Jess appear to have split three months after Love Island 2024 aired

Have Love Island's Ayo and Jess split? Ayo sparks shock break up rumour

Love Island

Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison

Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison

TV & Film

When will the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

When does the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

TV & Film

Inside the lyrics of Lady Gaga's 'Disease'

Lady Gaga explains 'Disease' lyrics and dark meaning

Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Monsters' Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce says cutest thing about The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce says he had 'FOMO' because of her Eras Tour Miami show
Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas – Single, duo and group ideas

430+ friendship bracelet ideas for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

Vicky Pattison speaks about Kieran and Kristina

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina are "end game", Vicky Pattison says in heartfelt PMDD chat

TV & Film

Who are Kylie Jenner's children?

Kylie Jenner's children: names, ages and adorable pictures

Kylie Jenner reveals social media parenting rule

Kylie Jenner reveals controversial parenting rule for children Stormi and Aire

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch