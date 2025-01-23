Here's who's nominated for Pop Act at The BRIT Awards 2025

On Air Now
23 January 2025
The nominations are in for the 2025 BRIT Awards – here's who's nominated for Pop Act, supported by Capital.
Pop Act is one of the five genre categories at The BRIT Awards 2025 and this year sees some of the biggest names, like Jade Thirlwall and Dua Lipa, in the same category as some rising stars, like Lola Young and Myles Smith.
Jade, who launched her solo career last year, is also nominated in Song of the Year as well as Pop Act.
Here's who's nominated for Pop Act at this year's BRITs.
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
The winners of this year's BRIT Awards will be revealed at the Awards show on 1st March.