Lana Del Rey's tour ticket prices divide fans online. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA

By Sam Prance

How much are tickets to Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK & Ireland tour? The cost for standing, seating, golden circle and VIP explained.

Lana Del Rey fans are divided after learning exactly how much tickets to her 2025 UK & Ireland stadium tour will cost.

Today (27 Nov), presale tickets for Lana Del Rey's first ever stadium tour in the UK and Ireland went on sale. The tour will kick off shortly after Lana releases her highly-anticipated 10th studio album 'The Right Person Will Stay'. As it stands, Lana is set to do dates in Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin and London in June and July in 2025.

With the presale currently in process, ticket prices have been revealed but they've sparked some backlash online.

How much do Lana Del Rey tickets cost?

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for Lana's upcoming tour will cost between £78 to £405 with prices varying based on where you choose to sit or stand. Lana is also offering several more expensive VIP package deals.

Lana Del Rey Tour ticket prices:

Seating: £78-£405

£78-£405 Standing: £109.20

£109.20 Golden Circle: £167.75

While standing prices are pretty standard for major artist tours these days, it's the seats that have led to complaints from fans. People have noticed that tickets with restricted views and in the gods cost over £100.

Reacting on X / Twitter, one fan wrote: "i’m sorry but these prices are just ridiculous, the cheapest ones i could find were £120. who has that sort of money for nosebleeds?"

Another added: "the prices are literally insane tho like £100 for nosebleeds and £116 for restricted is mental".

i’m sorry but these prices are just ridiculous, the cheapeast ones i could find were £120. who has that sort of money for nosebleeds? #lana #lanadelrey pic.twitter.com/8Pxzvanfny — ki held billie eilish’s hand (@kierabossanova) November 27, 2024

the prices are literally insane tho like 100£ for nosebleeds and 116£ for restricted is mental



lana del rey | uk/ireland tour https://t.co/AvWJWQMtfH pic.twitter.com/TMQxxShNEH — mel 💋 (@missmoroccana) November 27, 2024

As it stands, Lana is yet to address the response to her ticket prices. We'll update you if and when she does.

What do you think? Will you be seeing Lana on tour?

