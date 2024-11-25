Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far

25 November 2024, 11:50 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 13:16

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far
Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA, Polydor
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how to get presale tickets to Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour.

Lana Del Rey has announced a stadium tour in the UK and Ireland but when do tickets go on sale? Is there a presale?

Outside of one off-dates and festivals, Lana Del Rey hasn't officially toured the UK and Ireland in over a decade. As a result, fans have been desperate for the beloved star to announce official tour dates this side of the pond, and now all of our dreams are finally coming true. In 2025, Lana will be headlining her very own stadium tour in the UK and Ireland.

Naturally, demand for tickets is sky high by the beach. To give you the best chance of getting tickets, here's all the Lana tour information you need including presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, setlist and support acts.

When do Lana Del Rey tickets go on sale?

Lana Del Rey duets with Billie Eilish during Coachella headline performance

Lana Del Rey tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Lana Del Rey is offering a tour presale via two different outlets. If you have an O2 account, you can get a presale code via O2 Priority. However, those without O2 needn't worry. Lana is also doing an artist presale.

All you need to do is sign up to her tour presale via her website. This will give you an option to sign up to Lana's ticket presale ballot. Select yes and then fans will randomly be selected to get presale access.

Lana Del Rey tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland Tour will go on general sale on this Friday 29th November at 10:00AM GMT. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you do try for tickets, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Lana Del Rey Tour Artist Presale

  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 10:00 AM (27th November)

Lana Del Rey Tour O2 Priority Presale

  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 10:00 AM (27th November)

Lana Del Rey Tour General Presale

  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 10:00 AM (29th November)

Lana Del Rey tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Ticket prices for Lana Del Rey's UK and Ireland tour are yet to be revealed and likely won't be confirmed until the first presale starts. However, based on Lana's past tours tickets could be between £40 and £200 depending on seating.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more Lana Del Rey tour ticket price information is revealed.

Lana Del Rey tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
Lana Del Rey tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Getty

Lana Del Rey tour dates: When is Lana Del Rey going on tour?

As it stands, Lana Del Rey has currently announced five stadium dates in the UK and Ireland in 2025. Whether or not she announces any extra dates due to demand is yet to be seen. Make sure to sign up to her mailing list for updates.

  • 23/06/25 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
  • 23/06/25 - Glasgow UK - Hampden Park
  • 23/06/25 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
  • 23/06/25 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium
  • 03/07/25 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Lana Del Rey Tour locations: Where is Lana Del Rey playing?

For the time being, Lana Del Rey is only taking her stadium tour to the UK and Ireland but she may announce more legs in future. Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Lana announces any more tour dates.

Lana Del Rey tour dates: When is Lana Del Rey going on tour?
Lana Del Rey tour dates: When is Lana Del Rey going on tour? Picture: Getty

Lana Del Rey tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Lana is yet to reveal if she will be releasing a brand new album ahead of her UK & Ireland tour. If so, it's possible that the setlist will contain songs from that project. If not, it will likely contain a mix of her biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts.

Who is supporting Lana Del Rey on tour?

No support acts for Lana Del Rey's UK & Ireland tour dates have been revealed at the moment.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more information is revealed.

