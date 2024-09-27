Is Lana Del Rey married to Jeremy Dufrene? Her husband's age and job revealed

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene reportedly got married on the 26th of September 2024. Picture: Getty/Facebook: @lanadelrey

By Capital Buzz

Is Lana Del Rey actually married? Who is Jeremy Dufrene? From his age to their marriage, here's everything we know so far about Lana's husband.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I don't know about you but 'Lana Del Rey marrying an alligator tour guide' wasn't on my 2024 bingo card.

You’ll be forgiven for feeling a little bit of whiplash over the whole sitch as Lana has gone from claiming she’s not dating Jeremy Dufrene, to being married to him in the span of less than a month.

Lana has been notorious for keeping her private life away from the public eye, but earlier this year, rumours began swirling about the pair and fans started to speculate that the two were dating. However, Lana was quick to shut those down.

Now, it appears as though Lana has literally married Jeremy with photos and videos of their wedding emerging on social media. And yes, it appears as though it's real as TMZ reports that the couple obtained a marriage licence before their nuptials.

So who is Lana Del Rey’s husband, Jeremy Dufrene? From his age, their shock marriage and all the drama with the person who was pretending to be his daughter, here’s what we know.

Is Lana Del Rey actually married to Jeremy Dufrene?

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene reportedly met back in 2019. Picture: Instagram: @jeremy.dufrene

Who is Lana Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene?

Jeremy Dufrene hails from Des Allemands in Louisana, USA and works as a Swap Tour Boat Operator as he takes tourists out and about to get up close to the alligators in the area.

The company he works for is called Airboat Tours by Arthur and he’s taken the likes of Kate Hudson, Emma Roberts, Glen Powell and of course, his new wife Lana Del Rey on guided tours.

Part of the experience includes watching him feed wild alligators in the swamps and in videos shared online he's seen referring to the reptiles as his ‘Cajun yard dogs’.

Glen Powell has taken one of Jeremy Dufrene's tours. Picture: Instagram: @glenpowell

How old is Jeremy Dufrene?

According to a Lana Del Rey fan page, Jeremy was born on March 21st 1968 which makes him 56 years old and an Aries. (If you're wondering, Lana is 39 years old and a Gemini.)

Apparently, Aries and Gemini are highly compatible and when it comes to their age difference, well… Lana’s always been a bit of an old soul, hasn’t she?

Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x Posted by Lana Del Rey on Friday, March 22, 2019

How did Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene meet?

Whilst not confirmed by either of the pair, fans seem to think that Lana and Jeremy initially met whilst she was performing in 2019 at the Louisiana BUKU Music + Art Project.

Lana went on a boat tour with her friends and Jeremy was their tour guide. She posted her experience online with photos of the group, even including footage of Jeremy kissing an alligator… no, sorry... Cajun yard dog.

However, their relationship didn’t appear to turn romantic until much later and in that time Lana dated actor and policeman Sean Larkin and even got engaged to singer Clayton Johnson in 2021, but it quickly fell apart.

Fans speculated that Lana and Jeremy reconnected in 2024 while she was in Louisiana again for Hangout Fest.

Since then, the pair have been spotted out and about with one another from dinner dates to holding hands at Leeds Festival.

Did Lana Del Rey get married to Jeremy Dufrene? When was their wedding?

Yes, in classic Lana Del Rey fashion, she secretly got married in Des Allemands, Louisiana on the September 26th 2024 and was walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant.

TMZ reported that the pair had applied for and received a marriage certificate on the September 23rd earlier that week.

In leaked photographs of the wedding, Lana is seen wearing a vintage white off-the-shoulder wedding gown with her hair artfully curled to one side.

Does Jeremy Dufrene have a daughter?

Jeremy reportedly has two daughters from his prior relationship who he’s been attempting to keep out of the limelight. They do appear at times on his personal Instagram account, which he has now turned private for obvious reasons.

However, earlier in the year, a post went viral online of a woman claiming that her father was dating Lana Del Rey.

“THIS IS HOW I FIND OUT MY DAD IS DATING LANA DEL REY? (!2!;? HELLO???????” the user wrote on reposted pictures of the couple at the time.

The internet obviously ate this story up in a frenzy and the woman claiming to be Jeremy’s ‘daughter’ didn’t stop there.

GHIS IS HOW I FIDN OUT MY DAD IS DATING LANA DEL REY?(!2!;? HELLO??????? https://t.co/btsnpiIcxw — xae (@strnrtn) August 28, 2024

She went on to create an entire universe where she made up fake drama about what was going on in her supposed ‘family home.’

It went on and on for so long that Lana herself had to step in. Lana commented on a Just N Life post, seemingly denying not only her relationship with Jeremy but the woman’s false claims of being related to Jeremy.

Lana simply wrote: "No". She then added: "Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter". Lana’s response confused the entire internet at the time, who took the response to mean she was not dating Jeremy. This explains the utter shock and surprise that she’s now married.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.