Who Is Lana Del Rey Dating? Jeremy Dufrene Boyfriend Rumours And Her Response Explained

Who Is Lana Del Rey Dating? Jeremy Dufrene Boyfriend Rumours And Her Response Explained. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA, @jeremy.dufrene via Instagram

By Sam Prance

A social media user recently claimed that they found out Lana Del Rey was dating their dad Jeremy Dufrene on social media.

So, you've seen reports that Lana Del Rey is rumoured to be dating an alligator tour guide named Jeremy Dufrene? And you've seen the viral tweets from someone claiming to be Jeremy Dufrene's daughter alleging that her family found out their dad was 'seeing Lana' online. So what is the truth?

Last week (Aug 28), The Daily Mail reported that Lana was in a relationship with Jeremy Dufrene after the pair were spotted holding hands ahead of Lana's performance at Leeds festival. Unlike Lana, Jeremy is not a celebrity but he is a Louisiana-based alligator tour guide and father of two.

The rumours then went into overdrive when photos of Lana and Jeremy surfaced on X/Twitter. An Ariana Grande fan then claimed that Jeremy was her dad and that she and her mum only found out that Lana and Jeremy were together after coming across the photos online.

Now, Lana Del Rey has addressed the rumours and revealed whether the person on X/Twitter is actually related to Jeremy.

Is Jeremy Dufrene Lana Del Rey's boyfriend?

Who is Jeremy Dufrene's daughter?

For anyone shipping Lana and Jeremy, we're sorry to report that they're not together. Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sep 1), Lana commented under a Just N Life post claiming to provide "further details" about Lana's boyfriend Jeremy alongside screenshots of the tweets from the girl claiming to be Jeremy's daughter.

Clearing things up, Lana simply wrote: "No". She then added: "Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter".

So there we have it, Lana and Jeremy may be friends but they're not an item. And that's a reminder not to believe everything you see online.

The Ariana fan has since confessed that they aren't related to Jeremy and privatised their account on X / Twitter.

Lana Del Rey shuts down Jeremy Dufrene dating rumours. Picture: @thejustnlife via Instagram

What is Lana Del Rey's boyfriend history?

Now, while you may be thinking, 'Of course, Lana wasn't dating an alligator tour guide', Lana doesn't really have any sort of type when it comes to her previous relationships.

In the past, Lana has dated singer-songwriter Barrie-James O’Neill (2011-2014), director Francesco Carrozzini (2014-2015), rapper G-Eazy (2017), police officer Sean Larkin (2019-2020), country singer Clayton Johnson (2020-2021), Salem band member Jack Donoghue (2022) and artist manager Evan Winker (2022-2023).

As it stands, it appears as though Lana is single but we'll let you know if and when she is dating anyone else.

