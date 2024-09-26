How and where to watch Grotesquerie online

How to watch Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. Picture: Getty



Where can you watch and stream Grotesquerie episodes? Here are all the details on how to watch Ryan Murphy's new horror show.

Grotesquerie is the brand-new horror drama created by Ryan Murphy, the master behind shows like American Horror Story, Dahmer, and his latest controversial success Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Ryan created the new series alongside screen writer Jon Robin Baitz and producer Joe Baken. The drama follows Detective Lois Tryon (played by Niecey Nash) working with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to uncover the truth behind a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled their community.

Horror fans were first treated to a sneak peak of the show when its trailer dropped in August showing NFL player-turned-TV star Travis Kelce making his first appearance as a fully fledged actor.

The show premiered on September 25th 2024 with episodes dropping weekly for a total of ten episodes. So, here's how, when and where to watch the show.

The cast of FX's "Grotesquerie". Picture: Getty

Where to watch Grotesquerie in the US:

Grotesquerie is an FX series, which means it will stream on FX before hitting the streaming services. In the US, the series will be available to stream on Hulu the day following its FX broadcast.

The first two episodes of Grotesquerie dropped on FX on September 25th, and the following eight episodes will each week – in pairs of 2 – with the finale arriving on October 23rd.

Where to watch Grotesquerie in the UK:

Things are a little different if you're in UK because FX is an American TV channel. However, if you've got a Disney+ subscription, you're in luck...

Two new episodes of Grotesquerie will will drop every Thursday morning, immediately after the show has been broadcast live in the US.

Episode one was made available on September 26th, and the finale episode will drop on October 24th.

"Monsters" actor Nicholas Chavez is also starring in "Grotesquerie". Picture: Getty

When does the next Grotesquerie episode come out?

Two episodes of Grotesquerie air every Wednesday in America on FX, and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursdays.

The show's tenth and final episode comes out October 23rd, so if you want to wait and binge the entire show in one sitting, it'll make the perfect Halloween watch!

Here's a full list of of the release dates of each Grotesquerie episode:

Episode 1 - September 25 (FX), September 26 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 2 - September 25 (FX), September 26 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 3 - October 2 (FX), October 3 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 4 - October 2 (FX), October 3 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 5 - October 9 (FX), October 10 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 6 - October 9 (FX), October 10 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 7 - October 16 (FX), October 17 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 8 - October 16 (FX), October 17 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 9 - October 23 (FX), October 18 (Hulu and Disney+)

Episode 10 - October 23 (FX), October 18 (Hulu and Disney+)

