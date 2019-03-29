James Arthur Donates £1,000 To Terminally Ill Fan After Pulling Out Of Teenage Cancer Charity Gig Over Anxiety Battle

James Arthur donated £1000 after pulling out of a charity gig. Picture: Getty

James Arthur pulled out of a gig for the Teenage Cancer Trust over “crippling anxiety”, but the X Factor star has delighted the terminally ill fan who was set to meet him at the show with a hefty donation to her bucket list fund.

A terminally ill teenager suffering from chiari malformation who was hoping to meet James Arthur at the charity gig he pulled out of has expressed her delight after he donated £1,000 to her Go Fund Me page, which has been set up for donations toward a ‘bucket list’ of activities.

Jade Davis took to Twitter to reveal the singer had donated £1,000 after he announced he wouldn’t be performing at the Teenage Cancer Trust gig.

James Arthur Thanks Fans For Their Support After Having A “Sh**ty” Year

James Arthur pulled out of a Teenage Cancer Trust gig. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram

Jade Davis was thrilled to see James Arthur's donation. Picture: Jade Davis/Twitter

She hailed James "an amazing man" and said she "feels so privileged" by his touching gesture.

Before his cancellation Jade had been tweeting her excitement about meeting The X Factor winner, saying meeting him would be a “dream come true”.

James announced he wouldn’t be taking part in the gig with a lengthy post on social media, but the star was soon praised for his honesty.

He wrote: "I'm deeply sorry to announce that I'm going to have to pull out of the Teenage Cancer Trust performance tonight."

"I have been feeling crippled by anxiety and poor mental health over the past few days and it's badly affecting me. I simply cannot perform tonight."

James has spoken openly about his mental health in the past, advising that the best medicine is to talk about it.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News