James Arthur Thanks Fans For Their Support After Having A “Sh**ty” Year

20 December 2018, 13:18

James Arthur has thanked fans for their support.
James Arthur has thanked fans for their support. Picture: Getty

The ‘Empty Space’ singer thanked his #Jarmy for their support of his music and for sending him Christmas gifts in this adorable post.

James Arthur may have had a tough year “behind the scenes” but he delighted fans by thanking them for their support.

James Arthur’s Accountant Has Been Accused Of Stealing £600k From The Singer’s Company

The ‘Empty Space’ singer hasn’t had the easiest of years owing to his accountant being charged with stealing £600,000 of money from his company, but he revealed that his fans helped him get through it all.

He tweeted, “Theres lots of you sending Xmas gifts as always and I’ve been guilty of not acknowledging them on social media but please know how incredibly grateful i am for your gifts all year and not just crimbo!

“Thank you James Arthur fans for everything you have done for me this year, it could’ve been a sh**ty one considering the stuff going on behind the scenes but we’ve ended it strong. all due to you supporting the music, 2019 will be all about that music! #JarmyFamily”

James had to get involved with the investigation into his accountant, who was convicted of swindling him out of £600,000.

2019 can only be better James – we can’t wait to see what you have in store for us all!

