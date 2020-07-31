James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'. Picture: PA images

James Arthur has a new album is on the way!

James Arthur has revealed he’s spent the last ‘couple of months’ writing music for his new album and said he thinks fans will be ‘surprised in a good way’ by his new sound.

The X Factor winner, who recently shaved his head, took to Twitter to make the exciting announcement.

James Arthur announced he has a new album on the way on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

It read: “I’ve been writing the new album for the last couple of months.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share with you this new lane I’m playing around in, I think you’ll be surprised in a good way.

“This is the album I’ve always wanted to make for so long! #IWAMSITE.”

Excited fans rushed to the comments, with one writing: “I will never be ready!!! Please tell me it’s full of guts and heart?!”

Another added: “Good to hear you are doing what you love! Excited to hear your new sound.”

The record will be James’ fourth studio album.

His last one was released in 2019 and included the hit singles ‘Naked,’ ‘Empty Space,’ and ‘Falling Like the Stars’.

It was described by critics as a ’pop-soul album,’ so we guess we can except something completely different for this new one.

There is no release date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

We can’t wait to get our hands on it!

