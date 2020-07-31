James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

31 July 2020, 11:01

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.
James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'. Picture: PA images

James Arthur has a new album is on the way!

James Arthur has revealed he’s spent the last ‘couple of months’ writing music for his new album and said he thinks fans will be ‘surprised in a good way’ by his new sound.

The X Factor winner, who recently shaved his head, took to Twitter to make the exciting announcement.

James Arthur Hits Back After Tabloid Claims He's 'Gained Weight' In Lockdown

James Arthur announced he has a new album on the way on Twitter.
James Arthur announced he has a new album on the way on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

It read: “I’ve been writing the new album for the last couple of months.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share with you this new lane I’m playing around in, I think you’ll be surprised in a good way.

“This is the album I’ve always wanted to make for so long! #IWAMSITE.”

Excited fans rushed to the comments, with one writing: “I will never be ready!!! Please tell me it’s full of guts and heart?!”

Another added: “Good to hear you are doing what you love! Excited to hear your new sound.”

The record will be James’ fourth studio album.

His last one was released in 2019 and included the hit singles ‘Naked,’ ‘Empty Space,’ and ‘Falling Like the Stars’.

It was described by critics as a ’pop-soul album,’ so we guess we can except something completely different for this new one.

There is no release date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

We can’t wait to get our hands on it!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy
Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020.

Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

TV & Film

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.

Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

Zayn Malik hadn't posted on social media in months.

Zayn Malik Breaks Social Media Silence With Eyeliner Selfie & Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters