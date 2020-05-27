James Arthur Hits Back After Tabloid Claims He's 'Gained Weight' In Lockdown

James Arthur calls out headline claiming he's gained weight in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

James Arthur has hit back at a cruel headline that claimed he has gained weight while in lockdown.

James Arthur has slammed a tabloid for claiming he has gained weight by 'binging on vegan sausages and cake' while in lockdown.

The singer shared a screenshot of the cruel headline on Instagram, which read: "BANGER BINGER James Arthur has ballooned to 17 stone after bingeing on sausage sandwiches and cakes in lockdown."

He captioned the post: "Breaking news! forget about the global pandemic James Arthur has put on some weight!"

Fans of the singer have leapt to his defence and let him know he is 'perfect' regardless of his shape or size.

One fan wrote: "Surely this isn’t real!? Of all the things going on in the world."

Another added: "You're perfect the way you are."

James Arthur calls out tabloid who claimed he's gained weight during lockdown. Picture: Instagram @jamesarthur

The story, which has been labelled as an 'exclusive,' claims James has been trying to keep fit by cycling and using his home gym whilst in lockdown and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

He told them: "I’ve done a couple of ten-mile bike rides and that’s really effective. I’ve got a gym set up at the house, I’ve got a bunch of cardio machines like a treadmill and a Peloton bike.

"I want to come out of this thing in the best shape that I’ve ever been in, that’s something I’m genuinely striving for."

As long as James is happy and healthy - that's all anybody is concerned about!

In other news, James shaved his head and donated £5,000 to the NHS to help them in the fight against COVI9-19, which is what everyone should be shouting from the rooftops!

