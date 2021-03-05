James Arthur Set To Make Acting Debut After Landing First Film Role

5 March 2021, 15:56

James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career.
James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career. Picture: PA

James Arthur has revealed his new acting venture is set to begin soon after scooping a role in a new film.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

James Arthur has opened up about landing his first acting role in an upcoming film.

The ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ singer revealed his new venture has come after taking secret lessons during lockdown.

How The Dancing On Ice Semi-Finals Will Be Different In 2021?

Speaking to this tabloid, he said: “There’s actually a couple of really exciting projects that I’m involved in and we’re trying to get up and running in terms of my acting.

“There’s going to be some acting stuff coming up.”

This will be James Arthur's first film role.
This will be James Arthur's first film role. Picture: PA

Revealing he’s in-between growing his team, he continued: “I’ve done a few lessons and shot a few casting videos and I’m choosing between a couple of agents at the moment.”

It seems fans won’t have to wait long to see what the X Factor star has in store as he explained that we could get a glimpse of his acting sooner rather than later.

When asked if the film is set to begin production in 2021, he said: “I think there’s a really good chance that it will, yeah.
“It’s a film. Actually, film and TV, because there are two things going on.”

James Arthur will have a role in an upcoming film.
James Arthur will have a role in an upcoming film. Picture: PA

“There’s a really interesting idea we’ve got for a TV show,” James added, “I’m sure you’re going to hear some stuff in the coming months.”

How exciting!

> Head Over To Global Player, As Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With All Of The Stars

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair.

Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge
Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.

Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’
Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Justin Bieber's song 'Hold On' is an emotional one

Justin Bieber’s ‘Hold On’ Lyrics And What He’s Really Singing About

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot