How The Dancing On Ice Semi-Finals Will Be Different In 2021?

5 March 2021, 14:41

The Dancing On Ice semi-finals are going to look different this year
The Dancing On Ice semi-finals are going to look different this year. Picture: Dancing On Ice ITV

Dancing On Ice has had a seriously tough run in 2021 with COVID-19 and a spate of injuries holding it back, so how will the semi-finals look this year?

Dancing On Ice has reached its semi-final after an incredibly difficult season that has seen countless celebrities force to pull out the competition due to injury, COVID-19 and even family loss, so will things look a little different this year?

Sonny Jay Skating ‘Tribute To Producer Joe’ On Dancing On Ice This Sunday

The ITV show takes place on Sunday evening and the two hour show will feature the four final couples put on the skates of their life to try and bag a spot in the final.

Five contestants have been forced to withdraw from the 2021 series; Jason Donovan's injury, Rufus Hound and Joe Warren Plant's positive Covid results, Denise Van Outen's shoulder dislocation and Billie Faiers' accident has made this the most unlucky season to date.

The show was even forced to cancel a show due to the unusually high number of absences to allow contestants to recover from injuries.

It has also brought the final forward by one week.

A source told this publication: "Filling two hours of prime-time TV is no mean feat even with a full cast and lots of action."

"There will be lots of clips shown and chat among the hosts and the judging panel in order to stretch it to two hours."

Fortunately, there are four celebrities left in the competition, our very own Sonny Jay, 27, former Olympian Colin Jackson, 54, rapper Lady Leshurr, 32, and Faye Brookes, 33.

This is the usual number of couples meant to compete in the semi final, so thankfully no one else has been taken sick or become injured- yet!

So, despite all of the hardships the series has faced and overcome, there shouldn't be too many noticeable changes to the show.

Three couples will go through to the final show which will be on Sunday 14th March and obviously, we'll be cheering Sonny on the entire time in the semis!

> Head Over To Global Player, As Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With All Of The Stars

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair.

Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge
James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career.

James Arthur Set To Make Acting Debut After Landing First Film Role

Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.

Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’
Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot