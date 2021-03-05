How The Dancing On Ice Semi-Finals Will Be Different In 2021?

The Dancing On Ice semi-finals are going to look different this year. Picture: Dancing On Ice ITV

Dancing On Ice has had a seriously tough run in 2021 with COVID-19 and a spate of injuries holding it back, so how will the semi-finals look this year?

Dancing On Ice has reached its semi-final after an incredibly difficult season that has seen countless celebrities force to pull out the competition due to injury, COVID-19 and even family loss, so will things look a little different this year?

Sonny Jay Skating ‘Tribute To Producer Joe’ On Dancing On Ice This Sunday

The ITV show takes place on Sunday evening and the two hour show will feature the four final couples put on the skates of their life to try and bag a spot in the final.

Five contestants have been forced to withdraw from the 2021 series; Jason Donovan's injury, Rufus Hound and Joe Warren Plant's positive Covid results, Denise Van Outen's shoulder dislocation and Billie Faiers' accident has made this the most unlucky season to date.

The show was even forced to cancel a show due to the unusually high number of absences to allow contestants to recover from injuries.

It has also brought the final forward by one week.

A source told this publication: "Filling two hours of prime-time TV is no mean feat even with a full cast and lots of action."

"There will be lots of clips shown and chat among the hosts and the judging panel in order to stretch it to two hours."

Fortunately, there are four celebrities left in the competition, our very own Sonny Jay, 27, former Olympian Colin Jackson, 54, rapper Lady Leshurr, 32, and Faye Brookes, 33.

This is the usual number of couples meant to compete in the semi final, so thankfully no one else has been taken sick or become injured- yet!

So, despite all of the hardships the series has faced and overcome, there shouldn't be too many noticeable changes to the show.

Three couples will go through to the final show which will be on Sunday 14th March and obviously, we'll be cheering Sonny on the entire time in the semis!

> Head Over To Global Player, As Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With All Of The Stars