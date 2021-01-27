What Happened To Denise Van Outen In Dancing On Ice Accident That Left Her Injured?

By Kathryn Knight

Denise van Outen has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury during an accident in rehearsals.

Denise van Outen has pulled out of Dancing on Ice and will be replaced by Amy Tinkler after an injury to her shoulder during an accident in rehearsals.

As the celebrity contestants prepare to perform on the same night for the first time on the 2021 series, fans are wondering what happened to Denise that forced her to withdraw from the competition.

What happened to Denise van Outen, how did she get her injury on Dancing on Ice?

Denise was rehearsing with Dancing on Ice partner Matt Evers, who had even moved in with her ahead of the show to safely quarantine together, when she fell and sustained an injury to her shoulder.

The accident left Denise with three bone fractures and a partial dislocation in her shoulder, leaving her in unbearable pain.

As Denise announced she’d be leaving the competition she explained on Instagram: “I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras.

"Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony.

“I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.”

Denise went on to thank partner Matt and said she was proud of what she achieved in the short time she was on the show.

The TV presenter’s slot has been filled by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and skater Joe Johnson.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays at 6pm on ITV.

