Denise Van Outen Dislocates Shoulder In Horrific 'Dancing On Ice' Rehearsal Injury

By Capital FM

'Dancing On Ice' star Denise Van Outen suffered a serious shoulder injury in the rehearsals before the live show being forced to hospital after 'going flying' on the ice.

Denise Van Outen has suffered a gruesome injury while rehearsing for Dancing On Ice, dislocating her shoulder and being forced into hospital just before the launch of the ITV skating competition.

Denise Van Outen dislocates shoulder ahead of DOI launch. Picture: ITV/ Dancing On Ice/ Instagram @vanouten_denise

The 46-year-old star's tumble was documented as she rehearsed with partner Matt Evers, which left her on the floor and wincing in agony before medics rushed to her side.

Suffering a dislocated left shoulder, damage to her tendons and plenty of bruising, she has since posted to Instagram to thank everyone for their support along with a series of snaps from the ordeal.

Denise wrote: "Thank you for all your lovely messages this morning. Told you I’m clumsy on the ice!"

"Massive thanks to everyone @itv. (Medics & production) and our glorious @nhswebsite for looking after me because I know how overstretched you are at the moment."

"Also thank you to @themattevers for being a true friend and taking care of me and making me laugh when I feel like crying."

Denise revealed to this tabloid she knew she had seriously injured herself the moment her fell happened.

She said: "I’ve taken a few tumbles since we started training but with this one I knew immediately it wasn’t good.

"I was rehearsing with Matt, hit my toe pick and went flying."

“Straightaway I knew I’d done something. I just thought, ‘Please don’t let it be a break.’"

"The on-site medics and physio checked me over immediately and my shoulder was quickly iced."

Ever the trooper, Denise still put on a serious show, skating to Proud Mary

Dancing On Ice

