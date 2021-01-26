Dancing On Ice: Amy Tinkler Will Replace Denise Van Outen After Injury Forces Her To Quit Competition

Dancing on Ice: Denise Van Outen will be replaced by Amy Tinkler. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler will join the Dancing on Ice line-up after Denise van Outen has had to quit due to injury.

Denise van Outen has pulled out of Dancing on Ice after injuring herself during rehearsals and instead Amy Tinkler will fill her slot.

WATCH: Billie Faiers’ Dancing On Ice Performance Fans Can't Stop Rewinding

During preparation for the new series with partner Matt Evers Denise fell and injured her shoulder, leaving her in a sling and skating in a chair for the first group performance.

Amy Tinkler is joining the Dancing on Ice line-up. Picture: Dancing on Ice/Twitter

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in the sling matching her red sequin outfit, Denise said she tried to carry on through the agony, but has three bone fractures and a partial dislocation.

She wrote: "I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras."

"Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony."

She will be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, with skating pro Joe Johnson.

Amy, 21, is a 2016 Rio bronze medallist and three-time Bronze European Medalist.

Denise Van Outen replaced on 'Dancing On Ice' following injury. Picture: Instagram @vanouten_denise

When DOI announced the news on Twitter, their decision to replace Denise received a mixed reaction.

One person called it “unfair” to replace Denise with someone else after Myleene Klass was voted off at the weekend, while others welcomed Amy to the show.

Amy revealed she and partner Joe have been working for the past three months as the show’s ‘reserve team’ and will make their debut on the rink on Sunday.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App