Dancing On Ice: Amy Tinkler Will Replace Denise Van Outen After Injury Forces Her To Quit Competition

26 January 2021, 15:48 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 16:00

Dancing on Ice: Denise Van Outen will be replaced by Amy Tinkler
Dancing on Ice: Denise Van Outen will be replaced by Amy Tinkler. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler will join the Dancing on Ice line-up after Denise van Outen has had to quit due to injury.

Denise van Outen has pulled out of Dancing on Ice after injuring herself during rehearsals and instead Amy Tinkler will fill her slot.

WATCH: Billie Faiers’ Dancing On Ice Performance Fans Can't Stop Rewinding

During preparation for the new series with partner Matt Evers Denise fell and injured her shoulder, leaving her in a sling and skating in a chair for the first group performance.

Amy Tinkler is joining the Dancing on Ice line-up
Amy Tinkler is joining the Dancing on Ice line-up. Picture: Dancing on Ice/Twitter

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in the sling matching her red sequin outfit, Denise said she tried to carry on through the agony, but has three bone fractures and a partial dislocation.

She wrote: "I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras."

"Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony."

She will be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, with skating pro Joe Johnson.

Amy, 21, is a 2016 Rio bronze medallist and three-time Bronze European Medalist.

Denise Van Outen replaced on 'Dancing On Ice' following injury
Denise Van Outen replaced on 'Dancing On Ice' following injury. Picture: Instagram @vanouten_denise

When DOI announced the news on Twitter, their decision to replace Denise received a mixed reaction.

One person called it “unfair” to replace Denise with someone else after Myleene Klass was voted off at the weekend, while others welcomed Amy to the show.

Amy revealed she and partner Joe have been working for the past three months as the show’s ‘reserve team’ and will make their debut on the rink on Sunday.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout

'Gogglebox's' Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

Louis Tomlinson has been 'cooking' up new music in lockdown!

Louis Tomlinson Has Been ‘Cooking’ Up New Music- So When Will We Get To Hear It?

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Jade Thirlwall showed fans a glimpse into her romance with Jordan Stephens

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Rare Pics Of Jordan Stephens As She Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday
A fan created the artwork for a crossover album for Harry Styles and Zayn

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Fan Merges ‘Fine Line’ & ‘Nobody Is Listening’ In Amazing Creation

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?