WATCH: Billie Faiers’ Dancing On Ice Performance Fans Can't Stop Rewinding

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Faiers’ Dancing on Ice performance was among the first of the evening, and the TOWIE star left viewers truly stunned by her show.

Billie Faiers and Dancing on Ice partner Mark Hanretty had viewers rewinding their performance in awe, after The Mummy Diaries star took to the ice in a gorgeous, vibrant costume.

The mum of two may have been one up from the bottom of the leaderboard after the judges rated her performance but, just like Sonny Jay's Golden Ticket-winning skate, viewers loved every minute.

Dancing on Ice: Billie Faiers and partner Mark Hanretty. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

Dancing on Ice: Fans loved Billie Faiers' first performance. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

“Voted for @BillieFaiers… for someone with no dance, skating experience I thought she done [sic] a great job and deserved to go through to next week,” one person tweeted.

Another added: “Glad @BillieFaiers got through to next week!! another of my favourites!! you smashed it girl!!! #DancingOnIce.”

A third impressed fan agreed: “@BillieFaiers @Mark_Hanretty both of you were so good on @dancingonice love the performance and great choreography #DancingOnIce.”

Billie Faiers seriously impressed Dancing on Ice viewers. Picture: Mark Hanretty/Instagram

Billie and Mark skated to the Spice Girls’ ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and the reality star looked to be enjoying every minute.

But it was also her look that had fans mesmerised, wearing a sparkling bodysuit complete with multi-coloured ruffles.

She had her blonde hair tied into a voluminous ponytail, and a sweep of hot pink eyeshadow across her eyelids.

