WATCH: Billie Faiers’ Dancing On Ice Performance Fans Can't Stop Rewinding

25 January 2021, 12:06 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 12:09

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Faiers’ Dancing on Ice performance was among the first of the evening, and the TOWIE star left viewers truly stunned by her show.

Billie Faiers and Dancing on Ice partner Mark Hanretty had viewers rewinding their performance in awe, after The Mummy Diaries star took to the ice in a gorgeous, vibrant costume.

Who Was Voted Off Of Dancing On Ice? The Celebrities Who Have Left So Far

The mum of two may have been one up from the bottom of the leaderboard after the judges rated her performance but, just like Sonny Jay's Golden Ticket-winning skate, viewers loved every minute.

Dancing on Ice: Billie Faiers and partner Mark Hanretty
Dancing on Ice: Billie Faiers and partner Mark Hanretty. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram
Dancing on Ice: Fans loved Billie Faiers' first performance
Dancing on Ice: Fans loved Billie Faiers' first performance. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

“Voted for @BillieFaiers… for someone with no dance, skating experience I thought she done [sic] a great job and deserved to go through to next week,” one person tweeted.

Another added: “Glad @BillieFaiers got through to next week!! another of my favourites!! you smashed it girl!!! #DancingOnIce.”

A third impressed fan agreed: “@BillieFaiers @Mark_Hanretty both of you were so good on @dancingonice love the performance and great choreography #DancingOnIce.”

Billie Faiers seriously impressed Dancing on Ice viewers
Billie Faiers seriously impressed Dancing on Ice viewers. Picture: Mark Hanretty/Instagram

Billie and Mark skated to the Spice Girls’ ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and the reality star looked to be enjoying every minute.

But it was also her look that had fans mesmerised, wearing a sparkling bodysuit complete with multi-coloured ruffles.

She had her blonde hair tied into a voluminous ponytail, and a sweep of hot pink eyeshadow across her eyelids.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News

More News

See more More News

Fans of Bridgerton have been sharing around the historical inaccuracies they've found.

Bridgerton: From Primark Signs To Yellow Lines – All The Blunders Fans Are Spotting

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are working together on Don't Worry, Darling

How Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Keeping Romance Low-Key On Set Of Don’t Worry, Darling
Fans already want new music from Harry Styles

Is Harry Styles Releasing A New Song?

Louis Tomlinson is the ultimate bestie to his fans

Louis Tomlinson Is The Ultimate BFF To His Fans & Here Are The Snaps To Prove It

Dani Dyer has confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who Is Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence? How Long Have They Been Together?

Love Island

Everyone wondering if Dani Dyer will keep name tradition alive

Dani Dyer Welcomes Baby Boy As Fans Wonder If They'll Keep The Family Name

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?