Who Was Voted Off Of Dancing On Ice? The Celebrities Who Have Left So Far

25 January 2021, 10:38

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice saw its first elimination on Sunday night, but who left the skating rink?

Dancing on Ice’s contestants have now all had their first performance, meaning there was a skate off on Sunday evening and one celebrity was sent home.

What Is The Golden Ticket On Dancing On Ice & How Does It Work?

Myleene Klass and Lady Leshurr were in the bottom two, skating to save their places in the competition.

But who was voted off of Dancing on Ice? Which celebrities have left so far?

The Dancing on Ice judges decide who will stay in the competition
The Dancing on Ice judges decide who will stay in the competition. Picture: ITV

Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be voted off of Dancing on Ice, after she and partner Lukasz Rozycki received scores putting them at the bottom of the leader board.

She was in the skate-off with Lady Leshurr and her partner Brendyn Hatfield, but Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman sent Myleene home.

Before leaving the ice, Myleene said: “I’ve never skated before, I’ve got a skill that I learnt in lockdown.

Dancing on Ice: Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be voted off
Dancing on Ice: Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be voted off. Picture: ITV

“When the rinks open I will be there, Lukasz, I will be waiting for you… I feel really chuffed, I’ve been pretty relaxed this whole competition.”

Myleene and her partner skated to The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’, receiving a total score of 22.

Next week all the remaining skaters will perform on the same night for a musical-themed special.

