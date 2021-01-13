Dancing On Ice Lady Leshurr: Real Name, Most Famous Songs And Instagram Handle

13 January 2021, 16:10

Lady Leshurr's real name, most famous songs and Instagram handle revealed.
Lady Leshurr's real name, most famous songs and Instagram handle revealed. Picture: PA/Lady Leshurr Instagram

Lady Leshurr is taking part on Dancing On Ice 2020. But what’s her real name? What are her most famous songs? And what’s her Instagram handle?

Lady Leshurr is a MOBO winning rapper but she’s now swapping the sound booth for the ice rink and appearing on Dancing On Ice 2020.

The 32-year-old has been partnered with Brendyn Hatfield and she can’t wait to get out there and show everybody what she can do. But what’s her real name? What are her most famous songs? And what’s her Instagram handle? Let’s take a look…

Dancing On Ice: What Is The Golden Ticket & How Does It Work?

Lady Leshurr is starring on Dancing On Ice 2020.
Lady Leshurr is starring on Dancing On Ice 2020. Picture: Lady Leshurr/Instagram

What is Lady Leshurr’s real name?

Her real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro.

What are Lady Leshurr’s most famous songs?

Her most famous songs are ’Brush Your Teeth,’ ‘Queen’s Speech,’ and ‘Where Are You Now?’

What is Lady Leshurr’s Instagram handle?

Her handle is @imladyleshurr and she currently has 495k followers.

The rapper often shares glam selfies, cute throwback photos and promotes her music and many TV appearances on the platform.

She recently confirmed she will be taking part in The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer.

She shared a post, which read:” It’s My Birthday & The News Is Out!! I’m Going On The Circle. This Means Everything Because It’s For #StandUpToCancer. I Hope I Done Big Sis Proud. @channel4 #TheCelebrityCircle.”

