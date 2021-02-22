Jason Donovan Quits Dancing On Ice As Series Sees Yet Another Celebrity Withdraw

Jason Donovan has quit Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Dancing on Ice has seen yet another celebrity quit; Jason Donovan.

By Kathryn Knight

Jason Donovan has become the latest celebrity quit Dancing on Ice.

With multiple stars plighted by coronavirus and injuries during rehearsals, the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice is proving to be its hardest yet.

Who Has Left Dancing On Ice? The Celebrities Out Of The Competition So Far

Jason has quit the ITV show after suffering a back injury, after missing the episode on Valentine’s Day to recover.

Jason Donovan has quit Dancing on Ice after a back injury. Picture: ITV

It comes after Dancing on Ice took a week off from the TV schedule to give all its contestants a chance to recover.

ITV said in a statement: “Sadly @JDonOfficial has had to withdraw from this year's #DancingOnIce due to an ongoing back injury. Our thanks go to Jason and his partner @AlexandraLukasz for being so wonderful and committed to the series.

"We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery."

Sadly @JDonOfficial has had to withdraw from this year's #DancingOnIce due to an ongoing back injury. Our thanks go to Jason and his partner @AlexandraLukasz for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery 💗 pic.twitter.com/b4kkoQqAho — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 22, 2021

There are now only five celebrities left in the competition; Rebekah Vardy, Sonny Jay, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson CBE, and Faye Brookes.

Jason’s exit comes after Emmerdale’s Joe Warren Plant and partner Vanessa Bauer were forced to quit the series after testing positive for coronavirus.

Rufus Hound also had to quit due to coronavirus and Billie Faiers was forced to withdraw after falling unconscious during an accident in rehearsals.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital