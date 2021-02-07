Billie Faiers Is Out Of Dancing On Ice After Sustaining Head Injury During Rehearsals

Billie Faiers has quit Dancing on Ice. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Faiers has left Dancing on Ice, the second celebrity forced to withdraw from the competition.

Billie Faiers only just returned to Dancing on Ice after missing last week’s show, but after a head injury left her unconscious she’s had to quit the series.

The Mummy Diaries and TOWIE star announced on Instagram she’s heartbroken to be leaving, but that she and partner Mark Hanretty had no choice but to hand in their skates.

According to The Mirror, Billie was taken to hospital for an MRI scan to check for serious head injuries after falling unconscious in an accident during rehearsals.

Announcing her exit on social media, Billie wrote: “Our first and last dance. I am so so sad that our @dancingonice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals on Friday causing me a head injury, forcing us out of the competition.”

Billie thanked partner Mark, calling him a friend for life and praising his positivity in a time when she “needed it most.”

She continued: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks personally for me and coming back to skating this week has really been a great distraction. I am so so gutted we can’t perform tonight, we worked so so hard on this week’s routine.

Billie Faiers sustained a head injury during Dancing on Ice rehearsals. Picture: ITV

“Being part of @dancingonice has been the best experience, I have met some wonderful people and I actually feel quite proud of myself that I pushed myself so far out of my comfort zone and faced some of my biggest fears.”

Billie had only recently returned to Dancing on Ice rehearsals after taking a few days out to grieve the loss of her beloved nanny Wendy.

The 31-year-old added that she’ll miss the cast, but would be cheering them on every weekend.

ITV confirmed her exit in a statement: "During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

"Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition. We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover.”

Billie is the third celebrity forced to withdraw from the show, after Denise van Outen sustained a shoulder injury before the series even began and Rufus Hound testes positive for coronavirus ahead of tonight’s episode.

