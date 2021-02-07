Billie Faiers Is Out Of Dancing On Ice After Sustaining Head Injury During Rehearsals

7 February 2021, 10:02 | Updated: 7 February 2021, 10:37

Billie Faiers has quit Dancing on Ice
Billie Faiers has quit Dancing on Ice. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Faiers has left Dancing on Ice, the second celebrity forced to withdraw from the competition.

Billie Faiers only just returned to Dancing on Ice after missing last week’s show, but after a head injury left her unconscious she’s had to quit the series.

Who Has Left Dancing On Ice? The Celebrities Out Of The Competition So Far

The Mummy Diaries and TOWIE star announced on Instagram she’s heartbroken to be leaving, but that she and partner Mark Hanretty had no choice but to hand in their skates.

According to The Mirror, Billie was taken to hospital for an MRI scan to check for serious head injuries after falling unconscious in an accident during rehearsals.

Announcing her exit on social media, Billie wrote: “Our first and last dance. I am so so sad that our @dancingonice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals on Friday causing me a head injury, forcing us out of the competition.”

Billie thanked partner Mark, calling him a friend for life and praising his positivity in a time when she “needed it most.”

She continued: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks personally for me and coming back to skating this week has really been a great distraction. I am so so gutted we can’t perform tonight, we worked so so hard on this week’s routine.

Billie Faiers sustained a head injury during Dancing on Ice rehearsals
Billie Faiers sustained a head injury during Dancing on Ice rehearsals. Picture: ITV

“Being part of @dancingonice has been the best experience, I have met some wonderful people and I actually feel quite proud of myself that I pushed myself so far out of my comfort zone and faced some of my biggest fears.”

Billie had only recently returned to Dancing on Ice rehearsals after taking a few days out to grieve the loss of her beloved nanny Wendy.

The 31-year-old added that she’ll miss the cast, but would be cheering them on every weekend.

ITV confirmed her exit in a statement: "During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

"Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition. We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover.”

Billie is the third celebrity forced to withdraw from the show, after Denise van Outen sustained a shoulder injury before the series even began and Rufus Hound testes positive for coronavirus ahead of tonight’s episode.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dancing On Ice's Matt Richardson has been dating his girlfriend since 2015.

Who Is Matt Richardson's Girlfriend? Dancing On Ice Star's Supermodel Partner Revealed

The Weeknd is performing at the NFL halftime show for free

How Much Was The Weeknd Paid For The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Weeknd's bandages have left fans confused, with some speculating about whether or not he had plastic surgery.

What Happened To The Weeknd’s Face? His Bandages, Botox & Plastic Surgery Rumours Explained
The Weeknd often references his relationships in his music.

Who Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed, From Bella Hadid To Selena Gomez
Dancing On Ice star Billie Faiers first appeared on TOWIE a decade ago.

Billie Faiers' TOWIE Transformation In Pictures 10 Years Ago

Jesy Nelson is continuing her return to Instagram with yet another sexy snap

Jesy Nelson Continues Glamorous New Era Away From Little Mix In Sultry New Photo

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?