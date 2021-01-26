5 Facts On Amy Tinkler From Her Boyfriend And Age To Olympic Career As She Joins Dancing On Ice

Amy Tinkler is joining the Dancing on Ice line-up. Picture: Getty

Amy Tinkler has signed up to Dancing on Ice 2021, but who is the Olympic athlete? Let’s get to know the skating hopeful.

Amy Tinkler is replacing Denise van Outen on Dancing on Ice, after the TV star was forced to quit the competition with Matt Evers after injuring her elbow during rehearsals.

After three months of rehearsals in case the series needed a replacement Amy announced she’ll be taking to the rink with professional skater Joe Johnson.

As an Olympic athlete with multiple medals to her name, Amy already has high expectations for the competition, competing against the likes of Capital’s very own Sonny Jay, Billie Faiers, and Jason Donovan.

But who is Amy Tinkler? Let’s get to know the new Dancing on Ice hopeful…

Who is Amy Tinkler?

Amy is a retired Olympic gymnast who won Bronze in the Rio Olympics and has medals from both the European and World championships.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016 she made history by becoming the first British woman to receive a medal in a gymnastics floor exercise and Britain’s youngest athlete to win a medal in 32 years.

She’s apparently known for keeping a cool head during competition, no doubt something that will help her during her Dancing on Ice experience.

Amy Tinkler has been rehearsing for Dancing on Ice as a reserve. Picture: Amy Tinkler/Instagram

Amy Tinkler made history at the Rio Olympics for Team GB. Picture: Getty

How old is Amy Tinkler?

Amy is 21 years old.

Her birthday is 27 October 1999.

Where is Amy Tinkler from?

Amy was born and grew up in Durham, but her gymnastics club is South Essex, which she joined in 2017.

Amy Tinkler has been with her boyfriend almost a year. Picture: Amy Tinkler/Instagram

Does Amy Tinkler have a boyfriend?

Amy does have a boyfriend! She has been with partner Max Cinnamon, a music producer and songwriter, for almost a year.

The couple often share PDA pics on Instagram, making their six-mont anniversary in September last year with a snap of them kissing.

Does Amy Tinkler have Instagram?

Amy does have Instagram! You can follow her at @amytinkler where she has over 57k followers.

