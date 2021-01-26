Who Is Dancing On Ice Star Joe Johnson? Age, Instagram & Nationality Revealed

Joe Johnson has joined the Dancing On Ice line-up. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Joe Johnson and Amy Tinkler are set to join Dancing On Ice 2021 after Denise Van Outen was forced to quit due to an injury.

Dancing On Ice 2021 has two new additions to its line up - Joe Johnson and Amy Tinkler, after Denise Van Outen fell during rehearsals, causing her to quit the show due to her injury.

Olympic gymnast, Amy, is set to fill her slot, with Joe by her side.

Here’s everything we know about the ice-skater, including his age, nationality and Instagram handle.

How old is Dancing On Ice’s Joe Johnson?

The ice-skater was born on May 5, 1994, making him 26 years old.

What is Joe Johnson’s nationality?

The Dancing On Ice star is American and was born in Rockford, United States.

He was formerly an ice-dancer with Team USA and used to competitively perform, before retiring from it in 2019.

Joe Johnson began skating in 2003. Picture: Getty

What is Joe Johnson’s Instagram handle?

You can find Joe on Instagram @joejohnsonice, where he posts a lot of amazing performance videos on the ice!

He currently has over 11K followers, at the time of writing, which we’re sure is set to rise now he’s joined the DOI line-up!

