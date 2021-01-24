Billie Faiers’ Husband, Kids And TOWIE Career Revealed As She Takes On Dancing On Ice

Billie Faiers is taking on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV / Billie Faiers/Instagram

Billie Faiers, Mummy Diaries and former TOWIE star, is taking on Dancing on Ice – here’s everything you need to know about the Essex beauty.

Billie Faiers is leaving her husband Greg Shepherd and their two children behind at home as she competes in Dancing on Ice every weekend.

The reality star is most famous for appearing on The Only Way is Essex and The Mummy Diaries, but what else do we know about Billie?

Here’s everything you need to know about the TV star and sister of Sam Faiers…

Who is Billie Faiers, how old is she?

Billie, 31 years old, became famous alongside sister Sam Faiers when they joined The Only Way Is Essex. Sam was an original on the series while Billie was a later addition who signed up in 2010 for season two.

Typically keeping her life out of the drama of the show, Billie kept her love life with boyfriend Greg off of the series but frequently appeared alongside sister Sam and their best friend Ferne McCann.

She and sister Sam have had their own reality series, The Mummy Diaries, since 2014 – they now have eight seasons!

Dancing on Ice: Billie Faiers with partner Mark Hanretty. Picture: ITV

Who is Billie Faiers’ husband?

Billie’s husband is Greg Shepherd, a broker and businessman who Billie met in 2011 during a holiday to Ibiza.

They got engaged in 2014 and married in March 2019, in a beautiful ceremony in the Maldives.

How many children does Billie Faiers have?

Billie and Greg have two children together; Nelly, six, and Arthur, three.

They’re close in age to Billie’s sister Sam’s kids; Paul, five, and Rosie, three.

Billie Faiers and husband Greg Shepherd have two children together. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

Does Billie Faiers have Instagram?

Billie does have Instagram! You can follow her @billiefaiersofficial where she has over 2.3 million followers.

The mum of two usually posts photos of her glamorous outfits, adorable children, and renovation updates of her new house.

Where does Billie Faiers live?

Billie and her family live in Brentwood, Essex – the couple have been documenting their purchase and renovation of a house nearby over the last couple of series of The Mummy Diaries.

