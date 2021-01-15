Dancing On Ice Pro Matt Evers’ Net Worth, Partner & Instagram Revealed

On Air Now
The All-New Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
15 January 2021, 13:10
Dancing on Ice is back! And Matt Evers is returning to the rink. But what’s his net worth? Who is his partner and what’s his Instagram?
Matt Evers has been a professional skater on Dancing on Ice since the show began in 2006!
He’s competed with the likes of Bonnie Langford, Pamela Anderson and Gemma Collins and even won the show in 2008 with Suzanne Shaw.
Dancing On Ice: What Is The Golden Ticket & How Does It Work?
This year, he’s paired up with Denise van Outen and we’ve got a feeling the pair could be magic.
But what’s his net worth? Who is his partner and what’s his Instagram? Let's take a look...
Matt reportedly has a net worth of $2.5million.
Matt likes to keep his personal life private so we don’t know much about his dating life. As far as we do know, he is single right now.
Matt’s instagram handle is @themattevers and he currently has over 100k followers.
Matt is from Saint Paul, Minnesota, in America.
> Grab Our App For The Latest TV News And Gossip