Dancing On Ice Pro Matt Evers’ Net Worth, Partner & Instagram Revealed

Matt Evers' will be skating with Denise Van Outen on Dancing On Ice 2021. Picture: Matt Evers/Instagram

Dancing on Ice is back! And Matt Evers is returning to the rink. But what’s his net worth? Who is his partner and what’s his Instagram?

Matt Evers has been a professional skater on Dancing on Ice since the show began in 2006!

He’s competed with the likes of Bonnie Langford, Pamela Anderson and Gemma Collins and even won the show in 2008 with Suzanne Shaw.

Matt Evers is one of the professional skaters on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Matt Evers/Instagram

This year, he’s paired up with Denise van Outen and we’ve got a feeling the pair could be magic.

But what’s his net worth? Who is his partner and what’s his Instagram? Let's take a look...

What is Matt Evers net worth?

Matt reportedly has a net worth of $2.5million.

Who is Matt Evers partner?

Matt likes to keep his personal life private so we don’t know much about his dating life. As far as we do know, he is single right now.

What is Matt Evers Instagram handle?

Matt’s instagram handle is @themattevers and he currently has over 100k followers.

Where is Matt Evers from?

Matt is from Saint Paul, Minnesota, in America.

