Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden Join Dancing On Ice To Replace Rufus Hound And Robin Johnstone

Matt Richardson is replacing Rufus Hound on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice hopeful Rufus Hound has been replaced by comedian Matt Richardson.

After Rufus Hound was forced to quit Dancing on Ice due to testing positive for coronavirus, Matt Richardson, 29, will be filling his place.

With professional skater Vicky Ogden, Matt has been rehearsing behind the scenes for months ready to fill the next available slot.

Matt Richardson is taking on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

It comes after Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler replaced Denise van Outen after the TV presenter had to leave the series following an injury in rehearsals which left her with a dislocated shoulder.

Matt is a presenter and comedian who previously hosted The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack.

He’s now a radio presenter and podcast host, swapping the microphone for ice skates.

Vicky Ogden will be Matt Richardson's skating partner. Picture: Vicky Ogden/Instagram

Confirming his place on Dancing on Ice, Matt tweeted: “Morning! I am going to be stepping into Dancing on Ice with @vickyogden1.

“Please get your app out and vote vote vote. Now to find out if they’ll let me use one of those penguins.”

Vicky is a regular professional on Dancing on Ice, but she’s also the director of a skating school and qualified coach.

