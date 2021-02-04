Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden Join Dancing On Ice To Replace Rufus Hound And Robin Johnstone

4 February 2021, 12:24

Matt Richardson is replacing Rufus Hound on Dancing on Ice
Matt Richardson is replacing Rufus Hound on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice hopeful Rufus Hound has been replaced by comedian Matt Richardson.

After Rufus Hound was forced to quit Dancing on Ice due to testing positive for coronavirus, Matt Richardson, 29, will be filling his place.

Sonny Jay Attempting Lift 'No Other Male Contestant Has Done Yet’ On Dancing On Ice

With professional skater Vicky Ogden, Matt has been rehearsing behind the scenes for months ready to fill the next available slot.

Matt Richardson is taking on Dancing on Ice
Matt Richardson is taking on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

It comes after Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler replaced Denise van Outen after the TV presenter had to leave the series following an injury in rehearsals which left her with a dislocated shoulder.

Matt is a presenter and comedian who previously hosted The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack.

He’s now a radio presenter and podcast host, swapping the microphone for ice skates.

Vicky Ogden will be Matt Richardson's skating partner
Vicky Ogden will be Matt Richardson's skating partner. Picture: Vicky Ogden/Instagram

Confirming his place on Dancing on Ice, Matt tweeted: “Morning! I am going to be stepping into Dancing on Ice with @vickyogden1.

“Please get your app out and vote vote vote. Now to find out if they’ll let me use one of those penguins.”

Vicky is a regular professional on Dancing on Ice, but she’s also the director of a skating school and qualified coach.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles allegedly has a catalogue of unreleased bops.

Does Harry Styles Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unveil List Of Never-Before-Heard Tracks

Harry Styles Tattoos 2018

Harry Styles’ Tattoos And Meanings: Complete List Of One Direction Star's Body Art

One Direction

Gigi Hadid told fans which pic of her and Zayn Malik she wanted to treasure in their home.

Gigi Hadid Reveals The Romantic Picture Of Her And Zayn Malik She Wants Painted In Their House
Harry Styles has all his tattoos covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' role

Harry Styles Topless & Without Tattoos While Filming 'Don't Worry Darling' Is Sending Everyone Wild
John David Washington is the son of some very famous movie stars.

John David Washington’s Famous Family & 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Malcolm & Marie Star's Relatives
The Weeknd has announced new tour dates for 2022

The Weeknd Announces New Dates For After Hours Tour In 2022

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?