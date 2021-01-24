Dancing On Ice Rufus Hound: All The Facts On His Wife, Age & Instagram

Rufus Hound is already making waves on 'Dancing On Ice'. Picture: ITV Dancing On Ice/ PA

Rufus Hound has put comedy to one side as he turns his sights to 'Dancing On Ice' 2021 and both judges and viewers already love him. Let's take a look at everything we know about the star.

Rufus Hound is best known for his stint on Celebrity Juice, but he's currently taking part in a very different ITV show, Dancing On Ice and is already making huge waves- bagging the golden ticket!

Is Rufus Hound married? Dancing On Ice star's wife revealed

Rufus is married to Beth Johnson, who he met at Reading Festival in in 2006- what a story!

The pair tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada a year later and we really, really want to be friends with these guys.

Oh, and for Valentine's Day, you ask?

Beth surprised him with a trip to go axe throwing.

We hope we're this fun when we're married.

For anyone doubting that my wife is the best wife, she has just surprised me with a Valentine's session of axe throwing!



Hell motherfuckin' yeah.



❤️ #whistlepunks pic.twitter.com/0Wa7JMOQLf — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) February 14, 2019

How old is Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound?

Rufus Hound became a household name on 'Celebrity Juice'. Picture: ITV Celebrity Juice

Rufus Hound is 41-years-old, only coming into fame in his 20s when he left his day job as an account executive for Claire's Accessories to pursue comedy full time!

If only his younger self could see him now...

Who is Rufus Hound's Dancing On Ice partner?

Rufus's professional skating partner is Robin Johnstone and they've already received the coveted golden ticket, giving them a safe pass through the first elimination.

The pair have already made waves on the show from their very first skate when Rufus slammed the government for letting children go hungry live on air.

Host Phillip Scofield asked if he ever thought he'd find himself on the rink, to which Rufus replied: "Mate, we live in a world where the people we elect don't want to feed hungry children. This (routine) is the least crazy thing."

Judge Ashley Banjo has since supported his comments, defending him against

Does Rufus Hound have Instagram?

The comedian does have Instagram, which he occasionally posts on about his daily life rather than anything too showbizzy.

You can follow him at @dogfacedboi along with 20k others!

He also has a Twitter account which he uses much more frequently and has a whopping 1 million followers.

The handle is @RufusHound.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV every Sunday at 6pm!

