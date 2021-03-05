Sonny Jay’s Dancing On Ice Highlights As He Reaches The Semi-Finals With Angela Egan

5 March 2021, 16:28

Sonny Jay has made it to the Dancing on Ice finals
Sonny Jay has made it to the Dancing on Ice finals. Picture: ITV/PA

Sonny Jay has made it to the Dancing on Ice finals, so we’re looking back at some of his best moments from the series!

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice has been a challenging series for ITV with a string of celebrities forced to drop out along the way.

But one person who’s been left unscathed throughout the hurdles this year has thrown at the show is Capital’s very own Sonny Jay, who, along with partner Angela Egan, has impressed the judges every week.

Sonny Jay Skating ‘Tribute To Producer Joe’ On Dancing On Ice This Sunday

To celebrate our Breakfast Show star getting so far in the competition we’re taking a look back at some of his unforgettable moments in the series…

Getting a golden ticket from the judges!

In his first skate in the competition, Sonny Jay was rewarded one of two golden tickets by the judges, sending him straight to the following week’s show and avoiding the risk of the skate-off.

Sonny was so proud of himself, taking the ticket around with him everywhere he went for a good few weeks.

We think it’s still in his pocket, actually.

Sonny Jay got a golden ticket after his first skate on Dancing on Ice
Sonny Jay got a golden ticket after his first skate on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Sonny Jay and Angela Egan become Popeye and Olive

There’s a reason Sonny and Angela’s skate to ‘Wellerman’ while dressed as Popeye and Olive was voted as fans’ favourite.

Not only did it send him to the top of the leaderboard (more on that below), but he had some seriously tricky lifts which, obviously, he smashed.

Sonny Jay tops the leaderboard for the first time

During the Love Week theme on Valentine’s Day Sonny soared to the top of the leaderboard with 35 points after he and Angela skated to viral hit ‘Wellerman’ by Nathan Evans dressed as Popeye and Olive.

The performance was the first of the series to be rewarded with 9s, thanks to Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Channelling his best Billy Elliot

Seeing Sonny Jay in a tutu is an image that will be burned into our minds forever, but his ballet lessons definitely paid off.

Sonny and Angela skated to ‘A Town Called Malice’ from Billy Elliot for movie week, and the dance put him at the top of the scoreboard once again.

