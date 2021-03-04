Exclusive

Sonny Jay Skating ‘Tribute To Producer Joe’ On Dancing On Ice This Sunday

4 March 2021, 10:27 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 12:19

Dancing on Ice: Sonny Jay is skating a song as tribute to producer Joe Lyons
Dancing on Ice: Sonny Jay is skating a song as tribute to producer Joe Lyons. Picture: ITV

Sonny Jay will honour Capital Breakfast’s Producer Joe on Sunday’s Dancing on Ice.

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice this weekend will see the contestants perform two routines; one involving a prop and the other to a song with a meaning close to their hearts.

Sonny Jay Reveals Deal He Made With Rebekah Vardy After She Was Voted Off Dancing On Ice

Capital Breakfast’s Sonny Jay has picked to skate to Temper Trap’s ‘Sweet Disposition’ with partner Angela Egan, as it was the song played at producer Joe Lyon’s funeral last year after the much-loved Breakfast Show team member sadly died in August.

Opening up on his tribute for best pal Joe, Sonny said: “I’m skating to Temper Trap ‘Sweet Disposition’ and it was the track they played at Joe’s funeral. It’s going to be a very emotional week.

“It’s weird because this whole process [Dancing on Ice] I’ve always wanted to go out there and have some fun and all that sort of stuff, it’s always been a laugh. Don’t get me wrong ‘Sweet Disposition’ isn’t a dreary track, it’s a wicked track, so I’m still going to go out there and enjoy it, but it’s just got a lot more emotion behind it than maybe any of my other dances have.

“Doing this week and having to skate to your own track, this is the one I wanted to get to because it’s so special.”

Sonny said he’ll be treating the performance as more of a celebration and wants to make it special for the entire Capital team and Joe’s family.

He continued: “I want to look back and say ‘I’m so glad I did that’, it’s more of a celebration, so I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be able to do that because this is the one that I wanted to do.

“It’s special for everyone that did know him and who is watching the show and I know it’ll mean a lot of his family.”

