Dancing On Ice: Joe Warren Plant And Vanessa Bauer Are Latest Pair Forced To Quit

Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to quit Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Dancing on Ice has seen yet another skating couple withdraw from the competition, Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer.

Joe Warren Plant and skating partner Vanessa Bauer have been forced to quit Dancing on Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.

Who Has Left Dancing On Ice? The Celebrities Out Of The Competition So Far

ITV said in a statement: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, @JoeWarrenPlant and @TheVanessaBauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition.

"They've been wonderful on the show and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

Joe Warren Plant has had to leave Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

The Emmerdale actor and his professional partner are the fourth Dancing on Ice couple to leave the show due to exceptional circumstances.

Just one week prior Rufus Hound quit the series after testing positive for coronavirus, following two weeks off in isolation.

Vanessa Bauer and Joe Warren Plant are devastated to have to leave the competition. Picture: Vanessa Bauer/Instagram

And two days before last week's episode Billie Faiers had to pull out of the competition after falling on her head during rehearsals with partner Mark Hanretty.

Before the series even got underway Denise Van Outen dislocated her shoulder, leaving her with no choice but to quit just two weeks into the series.

ITV introduced their coronavirus policy a few weeks into the series, explaining any celebrity or skater who tested positive would automatically lose their place in the competition.

Along the way two reserve couples have entered the series; Amy Tinkler and Joe Johnson and Matt Richardson and Vicky Ogden, who were voted after their very first skate.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital