Dancing On Ice: Joe Warren Plant And Vanessa Bauer Are Latest Pair Forced To Quit

12 February 2021, 15:03 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 15:09

Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to quit Dancing on Ice
Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to quit Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Dancing on Ice has seen yet another skating couple withdraw from the competition, Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer.

Joe Warren Plant and skating partner Vanessa Bauer have been forced to quit Dancing on Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.

Who Has Left Dancing On Ice? The Celebrities Out Of The Competition So Far

ITV said in a statement: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, @JoeWarrenPlant and @TheVanessaBauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition.

"They've been wonderful on the show and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

Joe Warren Plant has had to leave Dancing on Ice
Joe Warren Plant has had to leave Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

The Emmerdale actor and his professional partner are the fourth Dancing on Ice couple to leave the show due to exceptional circumstances.

Just one week prior Rufus Hound quit the series after testing positive for coronavirus, following two weeks off in isolation.

Vanessa Bauer and Joe Warren Plant are devastated to have to leave the competition
Vanessa Bauer and Joe Warren Plant are devastated to have to leave the competition. Picture: Vanessa Bauer/Instagram

And two days before last week's episode Billie Faiers had to pull out of the competition after falling on her head during rehearsals with partner Mark Hanretty.

Before the series even got underway Denise Van Outen dislocated her shoulder, leaving her with no choice but to quit just two weeks into the series.

ITV introduced their coronavirus policy a few weeks into the series, explaining any celebrity or skater who tested positive would automatically lose their place in the competition.

Along the way two reserve couples have entered the series; Amy Tinkler and Joe Johnson and Matt Richardson and Vicky Ogden, who were voted after their very first skate.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles & Niall Horan's fans were sent into meltdown after a photo went viral.

Did Harry Styles And Niall Horan Meet Up? Fans Are Convinced The One Direction Stars Reconnected In LA
Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

To All The Boys is based on Jenny Han's books.

To All The Boys 3: Is The Ending The Same As The Book?

To All The Boys 3 dropped on Netflix on February 12.

To All The Boys 3 Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Netflix Film

James Charles has debuted a completely bald head

James Charles Debuts New Bald Look And The Responses Are Brutal

Little Mix are continuing their career as a trio

New Little Mix Pictures Of Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have Mixers Convinced New Single Is Coming Soon

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive