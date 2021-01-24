Myleene Klass: Children, Partner And Everything You Need To Know

Myleene Klass is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021. Picture: ITV / Myleene Klass/Instagram

Myleene Klass is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021 so here’s what you need to get to know the skating hopeful a little better – from who her partner is to how many children she has.

Myleene Klass is amongst the Dancing on Ice 2021 hopefuls, alongside Capitals’ very own Sonny Jay and a number of other celebs.

Smooth FM presenter Myleene is partnered with Lukasz Rozycki, leaving her three children and fiancé Simon Motson at home as she takes on the gruelling competition.

But what do we know about Myleene away from the ice? Here’s everything you need to know about the radio host, including her children, partner, and pop star-turned TV career.

Myleene Klass was part of Hear'Say. Picture: Getty

Who is Myleene Klass, how did she become famous?

Myleene, 42, became famous after appearing on the first series of Popstars in 2000, where Hear’Say – including Myleene, Kym Marsh, Danny Foster, Suzanne Shaw and Noell Sullivan – was formed.

Hear’Say had hit songs such as ‘Pure & Simple’, ‘The Way to Your Love’ and their cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.

Myleene remained in the spotlight after they split in 2002, hosting TV shows, appearing on I’m A Celebrity in 2006 and fronting her own Saturday show on Smooth Radio since 2014.

She also presents on Smooth's sister station Classic FM.

The musician also has two solo albums to her name, independently releasing classical crossover albums in 2003 and 2007.

Myleene Klass has three children. Picture: Myleene Klass/Instagram

Myleene Klass is engaged to partner Simon Motson. Picture: Myleene Klass/Instagram

How many children does Myleene Klass have?

Myleene has three children; Ava, 13, Hero, nine, and Apollo, one.

Ava and Hero are from Myleene’s first marriage while she shares son Apollo with partner Simon Motson.

Is Myleene Klass married?

In autumn 2020 Myleene got engaged to boyfriend Simon Motson, who works in fashion PR.

He popped the question on the fifth anniversary of their first date.

