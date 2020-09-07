Exclusive

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

7 September 2020, 08:26

The 'Lasting Lover' singer shut down claims that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi, after fans speculated their was a quarrel between the two.

James Arthur denied claims that he was arguing with fellow singer, Lewis Capaldi, after some fans believed that there was an ongoing feud between the two.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'Lasting Lover' singer said "There's no beef. I don't know where [my fans] have got this from.

Lewis Capaldi apparently had a feud with James Arthur according to some fans
Lewis Capaldi apparently had a feud with James Arthur according to some fans. Picture: Getty

"I think I said something in an interview like 'I taught [Lewis] everything he knows'," said James Arthur, explaining where the rumours of a dispute may have began.

Continuing, James said "I remember years ago, he used to tweet me a lot - in a nice way - but with his sense of humour; his tone and everything, I didn't know he was taking the Mick."

James said that he originally muted the 'Someone You Loved' singer, after he apparently "spammed" him on the social media platform.

He later expressed his love for Lewis, and assured Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay that they're good friends and "have banter back-and-forth".

This comes after Lewis Capaldi actually wrote James' latest single, 'Lasting Lover', which is a collaboration with producer, Sigala.

