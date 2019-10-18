James Arthur Covers Lewis Capaldi & Ariana Grande On 'Finish The Lyric'

18 October 2019, 09:47

James Arthur's new album 'You' is finally available! So we just couldn't help but get the man himself in for a special game of 'Finish The Lyric'.

James Arthur's brand new album 'You' is finally here which gave us the perfect excuse to get the man himself in for a little game of 'Finish The Lyric'. Get ready to watch James absolutely nail songs by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Ariana Grande and Adele... as you'd expect!

James delivered all the songs with his powerful voice, however it was his rendition of Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' which stunned the entire green screen room.

James Arthur Reunites With X Factor Mentor Nicole Sherzinger At LA Gig, 7 Years After Winning The Show

James Arthur takes on 'Finish The Lyric' on Capital
James Arthur takes on 'Finish The Lyric' on Capital. Picture: Capital

There have been a LOT of epic performances from our Finish The Lyric videos... the likes of Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Liam Payne and more have all taken a shot at the famous game and of course smashed it!

