James Arthur Reunites With X Factor Mentor Nicole Sherzinger At LA Gig, 7 Years After Winning The Show

18 September 2019, 11:01

James Arthur performed in LA on Tuesday night.
James Arthur performed in LA on Tuesday night. Picture: instagram/itv

James Arthur was mentored by Nicole Sherzinger when he won The X Factor in 2012.

James Arthur and Nicole Sherzinger reunited at his LA gig on Tuesday night.

The pair met during the 2012 series of The X Factor, which James went on to win, and have remained close ever since.

Nicole shared a sweet snap of the reunion on Instagram and said she was ‘so proud’ of his ‘undeniable’ talent.

The post read: “So proud of my boy @jamesarthur23 last night. Undeniable talent. Remember what I told you - cream always rises to the top.”

The pair aren’t shy when it comes to bigging each other up in public.

James dubbed Nicole ‘supremely talented’ in an interview with Idolator back in 2017.

He said: “I think she’s supremely talented. And she’s one of my best friends.

“She’s so good I don’t think she gets enough credit for how good she is. She’s quality, like genuinely, like a top singer.”

When asked if they would ever team up for a collaboration, he added: “We actually did record a song, but nothing’s really happened with it.

“We just got her to record the second verse and to my understanding it was going to be something that we gave away on Spotify. I don’t know what happened really.”

We're gonna need this releasing round about now!

