WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

After FINNEAS praised James Arthur's music, the 'Medicine' singer that he would be up for writing music for him and Billie Eilish.

It almost seems impossible to find someone who isn't a fan of James Arthur's music, including superstars Billie Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS.

After James covered Billie Eilish's 2019 hit, 'i love you', her older brother, FINNEAS, wrote to James on Twitter, saying "Dude we LOVE your music".

Following this heartwarming exchange, the 'Medicine' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to say that he "may be" down for collaborating with the duo.

Sian Welby asked James if - following his writing credits for the likes of Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan - he would be up for writing for Billie Eilish.

"Maybe," said James. "Maybe with FINNEAS. From what I gathered from [Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry], she doesn't do a lot of writing outside of the two of them, but maybe; potentially."

Sonny Jay then suggested a FINNEAS production, to which James seemed very receptive too.

After FINNEAS messaged James Arthur on Twitter, James used his own printer to make a t-shirt with the tweet on it. He took to Instagram to share the photo, saying "Just chilling at home on a Sunday like any other Sunday nothing special"