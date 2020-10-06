James Arthur Sends Message Of Support To Fans Amid Uncertain Times

James Arthur has assured fans 'it'll all make sense in the end'. Picture: PA images

James Arthur has sent a message of support to his fans.

James Arthur has assured his fans on Twitter that everything will 'make sense in the end,' amid uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former X Factor star, who is currently gearing up for the release of his new album, posted a hopeful tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

James Arthur is helping his fans stay positive. Picture: instagram

It read: “Stay positive everyone, count your blessings. It’ll all make sense in the end x.”

Fans thanked him for uplifting their spirits, with one writing: "Thank you! Needed to hear this today! Listening to you as a type!"

Another added: "You've been a blessing throughout the years for me. You've shown us that even at our most vulnerable moment we can show strength & that there's always a little light lighting your way, no matter the darkness."

James admitted he was struggling with ‘cabin fever’ back in April when the UK was experiencing the first lockdown.

He ended up shaving his head and donating £5,000 to the NHS.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “So I was trying to give my self a little trim up in a state of pure cabin fever, it wasn’t going so well so In a moment of sheer madness I decided to do something I’ve never dared to do before and shave my head for the NHS and donate 5k.

“Is that a bare blade? Yes. Do I have a melon head? Yes? Am I thankful that i don’t have to leave the house for a while? YES!!! Am I so happy that hats were invented? Yes I am.

“Peace and love folks! Thank god for the NHS! THANK YOU SINCERELY TO ALL OF YOU!”

He also blessed our feeds with a number of stunning covers and even collaborated with Niall Horan and Olly Murs.

Now we just need him to hurry up and drop his new album!

