James Arthur Reflects On His 2012 X Factor Journey For 'First Time' & Says It Was 'Emotional'

1 June 2020, 15:41 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 16:03

James Arthur won the 2012 series of The X Factor.
James Arthur won the 2012 series of The X Factor. Picture: PA images

James Arthur has been reflecting on his first X Factor journey for the 'first time'.

James Arthur has come a long way since his first X Factor audition.

The 32-year-old appeared on the 2012 series of the ITV show, which he went on to win, and he has since gone on to release three studio albums and sold out several arena tours.

James Arthur Shaves His Head And Donates £5k To NHS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

However, he recently admitted in an Instagram post that he hasn’t always found it easy to look back at where his career started.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “So I noticed that the @xfactor posted my journey on YouTube yesterday and I think for the first time since I was able to look beyond the teeth and the naughty haircuts to have a look back.

“Give this a like and a comment if you want to see me do a reaction video to this.

“It was emotional to reflect on how far this scruffy idiot from Redcar was able to come.”

It’s hard to believe somebody with so much talent can be so full of self doubt!

Fans of the singer rushed to the comments to praise him for being 'the best winner ever’ on the show.

One wrote: “After all these years, I still love to watch this journey of yours, Mr. (Im)Possible!! And now look at yourself, back from the edge to the real #YOU!! Love you!!”

Another added: "James, it was already so obvious that you were going to be an amazing singer. How much of your soul you put into singing amazes me every single time. Love u.”

Others begged him to do ‘please do a reaction video.' with one fan writing: “Please react to this!! I can’t watch this without crying!! You’ve come so far and I couldn’t be more proud of you. You are such an incredible person James and I can’t thank you enough for you all you do for us fans. Thank you so much for changing my life.”

Another added: “Pleaseeee do a reaction to this. That first audition was when I fell in love. The voice & just you. Absolute perfection.... JA fan through and through ever since.”

