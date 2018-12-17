James Arthur’s Accountant Has Been Accused Of Stealing £600k From The Singer’s Company

17 December 2018, 10:41

James Arthur's accountant is accused of stealing £600,000 from his company.
James Arthur's accountant is accused of stealing £600,000 from his company. Picture: Getty

The ‘Empty Space’ star has been forced to get involved with the investigation into the missing money.

James Arthur’s accountant has been charged with fraud after reportedly fleecing the singer’s company accounts of £600,000.

James Arthur Exclusively Opens Up About Emotional Christmas Moment With His Mum

The ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ star has had to get involved in the investigation after Mark Livermore was charged with fraud by abuse of position for stealing money from the accounts of Raff Music Ltd.

View this post on Instagram

Ready for @boybandabc in my silk shirt motherbleepers

A post shared by James Arthur (@jamesarthurinsta23) on

A source close to James told the tabloids, “He is really disappointed he had to get involved in an investigation when he should be able to focus on his career.”

James is the sole director of Raff Music Limited which he set up a year after winning The X Factor in 2012.

Mark Livermore is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court next week.

