James Arthur Exclusively Opens Up About Emotional Christmas Moment With His Mum

8 December 2018, 21:41

James Arthur at the Jingle Bell Ball
James Arthur shares special moment he made for his mum. Picture: PA

The X Factor winner James Arthur tells Capital FM how this Christmas Day is a very special moment for his mum and sisters.

James Arthur has gone from one success to another since winning The X Factor releasing hit singles including Impossible and You Deserve Better.

Now, a fully fledged UK artist, the 30 year old has exclusively told Capital FM at the Jingle Bell Ball that this year is a very special Christmas in the Arthur household.

James revealed he was finally able to treat his mum to her own home and it’s been a very magical and special moment for him.

> Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Live Stream Here!

He told us: “The most amazing thing happened this year, I was able to buy my mum a house so this is where we’re going to spend Christmas with my sisters.”

Opening up about the occassion, he added: “It’s going to be quite a moment I think as I’ve only seen it once.

“I helped her pick some furniture and I haven’t seen her since so when I step through the front door it’s going to be a magical moment.”

And 2019 for James is set to be just as exciting as he admits he’s always on the look out for the next best collaborations.

James Arthur performed his best hits at the JBB
James Arthur performed his best hits at the JBB. Picture: PA

We’re expecting big things from this JBB artist next year.

> Grab Our App To Catch James Arthur's Set At The #CapitalJBB!

Latest James Arthur News

See more Latest James Arthur News

James Arthur performing

James Arthur Facts: When Did He Win X Factor? Net Worth And Best Tattoos Revealed
James Arthur Defends Himself After Receiving Criticism On Twitter

James Arthur Forced To Defend Himself After 1D Fans Call Him Out For "Mean Tweet"
James Arthur Addresses Singing The James Bond Theme Tune

James Arthur Calls Out Producers For Not Asking Him To Do Bond Theme Tune And For Being "Snobs"
James Arthur

James Arthur Thought He Was 'Going To Die' After Suffering Anxiety Attack On Stage
James Arthur Supports "Crushed" Fan After Mum Slam

James Arthur Responds To “Crushed” Nine Year Old Fan Banned From Live Shows

More News

See more More News

James Arthur performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

James Arthur Brought His Biggest Hits & Some Chrismas Classics To The #CapitalJBB Stage
Loud Luxury rocked Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!

Loud Luxury Had 16,000 People Moving Their 'Body' When The Took The #CapitalJBB Stage!
Anne-Marie performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember

Anne-Marie

David Guetta oddly kissed a fish backstage at #CapitalJBB

WATCH: You Need To See David Guetta French Kiss A Fish!

David Guetta

Anne-Marie on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Anne-Marie