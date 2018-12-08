James Arthur Exclusively Opens Up About Emotional Christmas Moment With His Mum

James Arthur shares special moment he made for his mum. Picture: PA

The X Factor winner James Arthur tells Capital FM how this Christmas Day is a very special moment for his mum and sisters.

James Arthur has gone from one success to another since winning The X Factor releasing hit singles including Impossible and You Deserve Better.

Now, a fully fledged UK artist, the 30 year old has exclusively told Capital FM at the Jingle Bell Ball that this year is a very special Christmas in the Arthur household.

James revealed he was finally able to treat his mum to her own home and it’s been a very magical and special moment for him.

He told us: “The most amazing thing happened this year, I was able to buy my mum a house so this is where we’re going to spend Christmas with my sisters.”

Opening up about the occassion, he added: “It’s going to be quite a moment I think as I’ve only seen it once.

“I helped her pick some furniture and I haven’t seen her since so when I step through the front door it’s going to be a magical moment.”

And 2019 for James is set to be just as exciting as he admits he’s always on the look out for the next best collaborations.

James Arthur performed his best hits at the JBB. Picture: PA

We’re expecting big things from this JBB artist next year.

