James Arthur Facts: When Did He Win X Factor? Net Worth And Best Tattoos Revealed

James Arthur's success has impressed everyone since his X Factor days. Picture: PA

Rewrite The Stars artist James Arthur has had a successful career since his X Factor win, but what do we know about him? From his best songs to his earnings, here’s all the facts.

James Arthur is back in the charts with Anne Marie and their song Rewrite The Stars and there’s chat of a new album so all is going well for the singer.

After being in the spotlight for six years now, fans can’t help but look back at his success from his net worth, to his best songs and even his X Factor days.

Due to take to the stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018 too, we take a look back at all of his triumphs plus interesting facts including his tattoos.

When did James Arthur win The X Factor and who was his mentor?

Can you believe it was 2012 when a 24 (now 30) year old James won the biggest singing competition on TV?

With Nicole Scherzinger as a mentor, he released debut single Impossible which went straight to number one.

James Arthur net worth

The performer captured the heart of the nation with his bedsit situation so everyone is more than happy for his success.

According to latest reports, James is said to be worth around £4million thanks to single, album and tour ticket sales.

James Arthur has a huge collection of tattoos. Picture: PA

James Arthur’s best songs

He’s had some brilliant hits over the years from You’re Nobody ’Till Somebody Loves You, Safe Inside and Remember Who I Was plus his 2018 collaboration with Anne-Marie.

What are James Arthur's tattoos?

James is a big fan of body art in case you hadn’t noticed. Some of his biggest inkings include his sleeves and the words ‘Love’ and ‘Hate’ on his knuckles.

However, in recent years he has been undergoing laser surgery to remove certain tattoos such as the tear on his face and an owl on his neck.

