James Arthur's 'Poor Mental Health & Crippling Anxiety' Forces Him To Pull Out Of Gig

James Arthur addresses his 'crippling anxiety' and 'poor mental health' as he pulls out of gig. Picture: Getty Images

James Arthur's being praised for being open about his struggles with mental health as he pulls out of a performance.

James Arthur's posted a lengthy statement about his poor mental health which forced him to pull out of a performance at the Teenage Cancer Trust and he's being praised for tackling the difficult topic of men's mental health.

Fans are praising the 'Sun Goes Up' singer for being vulnerable and honest about his 'crippling anxiety' and 'poor mental health' which meant he had to pull out of a performance with Take That.

He wrote: "I'm deeply sorry to announce that I'm going to have to pull out of the Teenage Cancer Trust performance tonight."

"I have been feeling crippled by anxiety and poor mental health over the past few days and it's badly affecting me. I simply cannot perform tonight."

"I would like to profoundly apologise to the amazing Teenage Cancer Trust team, to all that have bought tickets to see me and to the boys from Take That, it was a dream to be able to perform alongside them but devastatingly I cannot perform this evening."

"I promise I will make it up to you and I'm looking to get help for this".

James Arthur pulls out of performance due to crippling anxiety. Picture: Twitter/@JamesArthur23

His famous friends have rushed to offer their support and let James know they're there for him, including Pixie Lott, Danny Jones (McFly), Matt Terry, Busted and Dan Caplen.

This isn't the first time the 31-year-old has spoken about his mental health in public, talking on This Morning back in 2017 about the responsibility celebrities have surrounding mental health.

He said: "I remember when I was really badly suffering with anxiety and depression internalising all of that stuff was the catalyst amongst all of that that led to a lot of bad decisions in my life. I think the best medicine is to talk about it."

