James Arthur Shuts Down Rumours He Was Kissing Jesy Nelson At BRITs After-Party

22 February 2019, 07:22

James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs
James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

After it was reported that James Arthur ended up getting romantic with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, the 'Empty Space' singer denied them.

James Arthur took to Twitter to deny allegations that he was kissing Jesy Nelson at a BRITs after-party.

Photos surfaced showing James close to the Little Mix singer, in a bar, following the awards ceremony, but he said they were simply talking.

> Little Mix Fans Defend Band After Piers Morgan Accused Them Of 'Fat Shaming' Him

"Firstly we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as f*** in a club," said the 'Impossible' star.

"have you ever tried having a conversation when theres loud music, you gotta be tactile," he continued. "sad state of a affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved."

He continued to question the morals of whoever took the question, asking "What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party?"

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Your Fave Stars!

Jesy Nelson recently took to the stage of The O2, to perform 'Woman Like Me' with her fellow Little Mix members and Ms. Banks. They also won the BRIT Award for British Video, for the same song.

Latest James Arthur News

See more Latest James Arthur News

James Arthur has thanked fans for their support.

James Arthur Thanks Fans For Their Support After Having A “Sh**ty” Year
James Arthur's accountant is accused of stealing £600,000 from his company.

James Arthur’s Accountant Has Been Accused Of Stealing £600k From The Singer’s Company
James Arthur at the Jingle Bell Ball

James Arthur Exclusively Opens Up About Emotional Christmas Moment With His Mum
James Arthur performing

James Arthur Facts: When Did He Win X Factor? Net Worth And Best Tattoos Revealed
James Arthur Defends Himself After Receiving Criticism On Twitter

James Arthur Forced To Defend Himself After 1D Fans Call Him Out For "Mean Tweet"

More News

See more More News

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hinted he wants to propose to Perrie Edwards soon

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hints He's Planning To Propose To Little Mix Star

Little Mix

Megan Barton-Hanson was seen with Love Island co-star Sam Bird at a BRITs after party

Megan Barton-Hanson Parties With Love Island Co-Star Sam Bird At BRITs Bash

TV & Film

Jess Glynne blew people away with her BRIT performance of Thursday

BRITs 2019: Jess Glynn's 'Thursday' Performance Praised For Its 'Important' Message

Jess Glynne

Here's all the Instagram you missed from the BRITs 2019!

All The Best Celeb Instagrams You Might Have Missed At The BRITs 2019

News

Matt Healy's mum Denise Welch praised The 1975 on Twitter

Matt Healy's Mum Denise Welch Praises The 1975 On Their BRITs Success

BRITs 2019