James Arthur Shuts Down Rumours He Was Kissing Jesy Nelson At BRITs After-Party

James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

After it was reported that James Arthur ended up getting romantic with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, the 'Empty Space' singer denied them.

James Arthur took to Twitter to deny allegations that he was kissing Jesy Nelson at a BRITs after-party.

Photos surfaced showing James close to the Little Mix singer, in a bar, following the awards ceremony, but he said they were simply talking.

JESY AND JAMES ARTHUR IM ACTUALLY WHEZKDHDH pic.twitter.com/qCbJp5uryY — lau (@anglharry) February 21, 2019

"Firstly we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as f*** in a club," said the 'Impossible' star.

"have you ever tried having a conversation when theres loud music, you gotta be tactile," he continued. "sad state of a affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved."

Firstly we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as fuck in a club, have you ever tried having a conversation when theres loud music, you gotta be tactile. sad state of a affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved. https://t.co/JEDf5nEZ0O — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) February 21, 2019

He continued to question the morals of whoever took the question, asking "What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party?"

Jesy Nelson recently took to the stage of The O2, to perform 'Woman Like Me' with her fellow Little Mix members and Ms. Banks. They also won the BRIT Award for British Video, for the same song.