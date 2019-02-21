Little Mix Fans Defend Band After Piers Morgan Accused Them Of 'Fat Shaming' Him

Piers Morgan slams Little Mix for 'fat shaming' him during the BRITs. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix have been called out by Piers Morgan for 'fat shaming him' during last night's BRIT show, but fans are defending the band who has historical beef with the controversial presenter.

Little Mix were put on the spot by BRITs host Jack Whitehall, who, in his trademark style, took a seat next to the ladies and brought up their beef with Piers Morgan where he cracked a joke about his weight.

Little Mix look awkward as Jack Whitehall brings up Piers Morgan beef. Picture: ITV/ BRITs

During Jack Whitehall's table chat with the girls, he brought up the beef that Piers started when he, somewhat ironically, slated the girls' Strip video that saw them promote body positivity.

Jack joked: "Piers Morgan didn't like that picture when you stripped off naked, which is weird, because you know voluptuous breasts and four chins it must have been like looking in the mirror."

Piers has since tweeted lashing out at both the band and Jack Whitehall for 'body shaming.'

Shocked & disappointed to see @LittleMix LAUGH as @jackwhitehall fat-shames me on national television.

It’s just this kind of public negative body image mockery that the same @LittleMix campaigned against & of which I am now a victim.

Shame on you, ladies! #BRITS https://t.co/KpkCqgaFnj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

Piers first insulted Little Mix on Twitter, saying: "What is empowering about this? Get your kit off, airbrush yourself to within an inch of your lives."

Fans have hit back at Piers on Twitter at his 'hypocrisy' and attempts to 'victimise' himself and pointing out it was Jack that said everything as they simply sat on live TV trying to make light of his jokes.

they just sat there and said nothing, it was literally all jack — court ✨ (@thirlszrk) February 20, 2019

piers morgan: slutshames, bodyshames little mix



jack whitehall: calls piers out and bodyshames him back



piers morgan: pic.twitter.com/aSrvT67Wus — 𝕓𝕖𝕥𝕙 (@lowkeydove) February 20, 2019

“Victim”...? Really...? or is it a desperate attempt by you to turn a @jackwhitehall joke/comments into a blatant bullying attack towards @LittleMix who’s awkward and uncomfortable laugh was clear to see... maybe your twitter trash talk is perhaps misdirected. Shame on you...! — Graeme Morrison (@MorrisonGraeme) February 20, 2019

Of course, Piers didn't stop there, and went on to hurl an insult in Jack's direction for instigating the shady chat, calling him, in his typical charming style a 'chinless little weed.'

